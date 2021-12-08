Parliament proceedings live updates | Discussion on climate change scheduled in Lok Sabha

08 December 2021 10:20 IST

The Konyak Union, the apex body of the dominant Konyak tribe in Nagaland’s Mon district has said Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament on the December 4 killings was “misleading, indigestible and false”

Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that in the past three years there has been “nil” cases of infiltration from the China and Bhutan borders. Taking a dig, Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha tweeted that the reply by the ministry suggested that no soldiers were killed in Galwan in Ladakh.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:05 am

Committee reports are being laid on the table in Rajya Sabha.

Advertising

Advertising

11:00 am

Parliament resumes

Both Houses of Parliament resume for the eighth day of the winter session. Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha. Papers are being laid on the table in Rajya Sabha.

10:20 am

Judicial ‘inaction’ favours those in power: Tharoor

High pendency of cases, large number of vacancies and the Collegium system of appointment were among the key issues raised by Lok Sabha members on Tuesday while debating a bill that seeks to bring clarity on when Supreme Court and High Court judges will get enhanced pension on attaining a certain age.

Opening the debate on the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor made some critical observations about “the judiciary failing to stem the tide of majoritarianism”.

Judiciary's “inaction” always favours those in power, Mr Tharoor argued as he cited a number of examples such the judicial challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 and Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Read more

10:15 am

Naga body hurt by Shah’s statement in Parliament

The Konyak Union, the apex body of the dominant Konyak tribe in Nagaland’s Mon district has said Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament on the December 4 killings was “misleading, indigestible and false”.

In a statement issued late Tuesday evening, the union said Mr. Shah’s remarks in Parliament on December 6 were “purely from the Indian military point of view”. The union and its frontal organisations were anguished and hurt by the statement, it added.

“The innocent civilians, who were returning to their village from…Tiru coal mine were directly ambushed without any questions asked, not as the Hon’ble Minister stated in the Parliament,” the union said.

Read more

10:10 am

Legislative Business for December 7, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

Bills for consideration and passing:

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021

Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha:

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020.

10:05 am

Day 7 recap

The seventh day of the winter session saw its first adjournment in Rajya Sabha barely within 5 minutes. After repeated stoppages, the Upper House was finally adjourned at around 3.15 p.m. as opposition members continued to protest demanding the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

In the Lower House, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the Union Government to provide compensation and jobs for the next of kin of farmers who died during the year-long agitation against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital.

K. Keshava Rao, a senior leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi said that TRS MPs will boycott the entire winter session of Parliament because they got a contradictory and ambiguous reply from the government on the paddy procurement policy.

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lower House by the Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju.