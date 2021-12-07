Parliament proceedings live updates | Rahul Gandhi gives an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over Farmers' issue

07 December 2021 09:45 IST

The Lok Sabha on December 6 passed a Bill that seeks to accord special status to six more institutes of pharmaceutical education and research as well as set up a council for these institutes

Expressing regret over the Nagaland firing incident, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured both the Houses of Parliament that a special investigation team (SIT) will completes its probe within a month and said that all agencies must ensure that such incidents do not recur while undertaking operations against insurgents.

Making a statement first in the Lok Sabha and then in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Shah said the government is taking steps to ensure peace in the region and was closely monitoring the evolving situation that “continues to be tense but under control”.

Both the Houses of Parliament are set to reconvene on the seventh day of the winter session.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha | 10:10 am

Rahul Gandhi gives an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over Farmers' issue

Mr. Gandhi says 700 farmers have sacrificed their lives. And despite the repeal of the farm laws, farmers have been seeking justice and raising other issues affecting the fundamentals of agriculture.

9:40 am

Legislative Business for December 7, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

Bills for consideration and passing:

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Rajya Sabha:

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020.

9:35 am

Lok Sabha nod for Bill on pharma institutes, research

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill that seeks to accord special status to six more institutes of pharmaceutical education and research as well as set up a council for these institutes.

The current bill, which will amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998, that established the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), at Mohali in Punjab, will encourage high quality research as it accords the status of Institutions of National Importance to six more institutes at Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Rae Bareli.

Replying to the debate on the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya countered the Opposition over a range of health issues including ‘vaccine hesitancy’.

9:30 am

Day 6 recap

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amend) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah gave a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the Nagaland incident. His address in the Rajya Sabha was disrupted as the proceedings were adjourned for the day due to continuous protest by Opposition members over the suspension of 12 MPs.

