Parliament proceedings live updates | Shah to give a statement in Parliament regarding the Nagaland incident

06 December 2021 09:18 IST

As many as 153 private members’ Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 3, including one that sought protection from lynching and another wanted compulsory teaching of the Bhagavad Gita in educational institutions.

The ‘Protection from Lynching Bill’ was introduced by Congress member Shashi Tharoor that provides for effective protection of constitutional rights of vulnerable persons, to punish acts of lynching and to have designated courts for expeditious trial of such offences.

Nirmala Sitharam is set to introduce The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the lower house of Parliament today.

Here are the latest updates:

10:09 am

Shah to give a statement in Parliament regarding the Nagaland incident

Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement in both the houses of Parliament regarding the Nagaland incident. The statement is expected around 2 pm, first in Lok Sabha, followed by Rajya Sabha

9:52 am

After Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from Sansad TV, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor follows suit

Statement by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

9:30 am

Legislative Business for December 6, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

Bill to be introduced:

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Bills for consideration and passing:

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Rajya Sabha:

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020.

9: 00 am

Day 5 recap

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amednment) Bill, 2021 and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2011 were introduced in Lok Sabha. The government sought Parliament's nod for gross additional spending of over ₹3.73 lakh crore in the current financial year.

Four MPs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by K. Keshava Rao staged a walk out from Rajya Sabha as they were not satisfied with reply of Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on their demand on government's assurance to procure parboiled rice from Telangana this Rabi season.

Lok Sabha discussed COVID-19 situation in the country.

Both the Houses took up Private Members' Bills.