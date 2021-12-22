Parliament proceedings live updates | Parliament adjourned sine die

Opposition MPs protesting in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

22 December 2021 10:50 IST

Mr. Naidu expressed his disappointment over the functioning of Rajya Sabha

Editorial | Thinking before linking: On linking electoral rolls with Aadhaar

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:12 am

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is expressing his disappointment over the functioning of the House. "The house worked far below its potential. You all need to think how we could have made it better", says Mr. Naidu. Rajya Sabha is adjourned sine die.

Advertising

Advertising

Lok Sabha | 11:09 am

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla notes that a delegation from Mongolia observed the proceedings of the House. He goes on to thank the MPs for their participation and conveys his gratitude to the media. The MPs are standing for Vande Mataram. Lok Sabha adjourned sine die.

Rajya Sabha | 11.06 am

Committee reports are being laid on the table in Rajya Sabha.

11.01 am

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resume

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resume their proceedings for the eighteenth day of the winter session.

Papers are being laid on the table in Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is noting the details concerning Lok Sabha's functioning. He is noting the number of Bills passed and the working hours of the House. He notes that the productivity of the House was 204% on December 2 and that a total of eighteen hours and forty eight minutes were lost during the session due to adjournments.

10:30 am

TMC's Derek O'Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex

TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Wednesday joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

Mr. O'Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a discussion on the electoral reforms bill.

The 12 suspended MPs from various opposition parties have been sitting on dharna in front of the Gandhi statue.

These MPs are also carrying out a 'Jan Sansad', mock parliament, at the same location to mark their protest against their protest against their suspension.

10:16 am

Legislative Business for December 22, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. Anubhav Mohanty to call the attention of the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on the subject 'Khelo India Scheme and Sports Infrastructure'

2. Further Discussion on climate change raised by Shrimati Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021.

3. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Saugata Roy to raise a discussion on price rise.

Rajya Sabha:

1. The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021 for consideration and return.

10:00 am

Day 17 recap

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to link electoral rolls to Aadhaar number, passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday amidst continued protests from Opposition members, has been passed in the Rajya Sabha too on Tuesday after Opposition members staged a walkout.

The Bill allows electoral registration officers to ask for Aadhaar numbers of applicants wanting to register as voters to establish the identity of the applicant. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, clarified that linking of Aadhar to Electoral Photo Identity Card is voluntary.

It also seeks to allow the officers to ask for the number from “persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in electoral roll, and to identify registration of name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency”.

On Tuesday, both the Houses started with continued protests from Opposition members. Lok Sabha, before being adjourned for the day, referred the Prohibition of Child Marriage Amendment Bill, 2021, to the Standing Committee, after it was introduced in the Lower House by Union Minister Smriti Irani.