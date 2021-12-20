Parliament proceedings live updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

20 December 2021 10:12 IST

Bill that seeks to link electoral rolls to Aadhaar to be tabled in Lok Sabha on December 20

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to link electoral rolls to Aadhaar number has been listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bill allows electoral registration officers to ask for Aadhaar numbers of applicants wanting to register as voters to establish the identity of the applicant.

It also seeks to allow the officers to ask for the number from “persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in electoral roll, and to identify registration of name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency”.

Lok Sabha | 11:26 am

Questions concerning overseas jobs for youth are being entertained in the House.

Lok Sabha | 11:25 am

Questions concerning Mid-day meal schemes are being entertained in the House.

Lok Sabha | 11:23 am

"What steps have been taken to improve the capacity of ASI in order to boost their conservation and preservation efforts?", asks Vanga Geethaviswanath, YSRCP (Kakinada) and asks whether private players will be involved in preservation projects. She also asks the Minister to inform about the House about the efforts being taken to protect archeological sites in southern parts of the country. Ms. Lekhi notes that ASI is in-charge of preserving sites across the country and also points out that the State governments are in charge of preserving certain sites.

Lok Sabha | 11:16 am

Malook Nagar, BSP (Bijor) notes that government is protecting Mughal monuments and monuments built during Lodhi's regime and asks what the government is doing to preserve sites like Hastinapur. Ms. Lekhi says that the government is doing its part in trying to protect these sites and also notes that they are making progress in preserving sites like Dholavira.

Lok Sabha | 11:10 am

Questions concerning monuments of national importance are being entertained in the Lower House. Meenakshi Lekhi, MoS External Affairs and Culture is answering the supplementary questions. Members are asking questions specific to their constituencies.

Rajya Sabha | 11:06 am

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm

The Chair says that the discussion cannot go on if the Opposition and the govt. does not reach a consensus. He says that he is disppointed. "My concern is debate, and decency."

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11:04 am

Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha. Opposition is protesting in the House.

11:03 am

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resume

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resume their proceedings for the 16th day of the winter session.

Papers are being laid on the table in Rajya Sabha

Obituary References are being made in the Lok Sabha. The lower house is paying respects to:

(1) Shri Chandra Pal Shailani (Member, Fifth and Seventh Lok Sabhas),

(2) Shri Konijeti Rosaiah (Member, Twelfth Lok Sabha), and

(3) Shri Ram Nagina Mishra (Member, Seventh, Eighth, Tenth, Eleventh, Twelfth and Thirteenth Lok Sabhas).

10:01 am

Legislative Business for December 20, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be introduced

2. The Appropriation (No.5) Bill,2021 to be introduced for consideration and passing.

Rajya Sabha:

1. The Mediation Bill, 2021 to be introduced

2. The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be considered for passing

10:00 am

Government leaving our queries hanging: MPs

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on December 7, asked the Union Government to give in writing whether it would pay compensation to the families of the farmers who died during the year-long agitation.

Another part of the same question also asked if the Government was considering giving legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP), something that the farmers have been demanding.

But the reply skipped the first two parts and answered the impact of COVID-19 on the farming community.

10:00 am

Poshan Tracker data not made public due to privacy concerns: Government

Data recorded in the Poshan (Nutrition) Tracker have not been made public in the interest of privacy of women and children, the Government told Parliament last week.

“The data that we deal with within the Poshan Tracker, to maintain the privacy of women and children in our country, especially the minor children whose data should not be publicly made available, is an issue which is close to my heart. My pledge is to honour the privacy of women and children who are serviced by the Government of India in collaboration with State Governments across the anganwadi systems in the country,” Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development, told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Minister was responding to a question from YSRCP MP Goddeti Madhavi on why nutrition indicators recorded in the tracker were not in public domain.

10:00 am

Opposition cool to Government offer for meeting on MPs’ suspension

Floor leaders of parties whose Rajya Sabha members are among the 12 suspended for the entire winter session of Parliament have been asked to attend a meeting with Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday morning to discuss a way out of the parliamentary logjam.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge responded to Mr. Joshi, saying it was “unfortunate and unfair” to invite only leaders of parties whose MPs had been suspended rather than all Opposition party leaders.

9:55 am

Day 15 recap

The Lok Sabha today passed the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, after approving all the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed amid continuous sloganeering by the Opposition over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which had earlier caused the Lower House to adjourn after taking up only four questions in the Question Hour.

The Lok Sabha entertained questions on under-utilisation of funds allocated for POSHAN Abhiyaan, and digitization of notarial work.

After resuming proceedings, members in the Lok Sabha introduced three Bills, namely, the National Anti-Doping Bill (2021), the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill (2021), and the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill (2021).