Parliament proceedings live updates | Budget session to begin with Presiden’t address

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of Parliament on Friday, which will mark the beginning of the Budget session.

As many as 16 Opposition parties, including the Congress and its allies, Left parties, and Trinamool Congress announced that they will boycott the address. Later in the day, AAP, SAD and BSP also said they are boycotting.

Here are the live updates:

10.55 am

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives for the joint session. He is welcomed by Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

10.50 am

Budget part of 4-5 mini Budgets: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media.

"Today commences the first Session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters," he says in Hindi.

This decade should be fully utilised. Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in this session focussing on the decade - this is expected by the nation. I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of people's aspiration, he says.

This is the Budget Session. For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, he adds. Mr. Modi doesn't take any questions.

BSP will boycott president's address: Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party will boycott the president's address to the joint sitting of both Houses over the Centre's stand on the farmers' demand to repeal the new agri laws and its "dilly-dallying" approach on matters of public interest, the party's chief Mayawati said on Friday.

She made the announcement just hours before President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses, making BSP the 19th party to announce boycott of the address.