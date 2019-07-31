Parliament proceedings live | Lok Sabha passes the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019

A day after passage of the triple talaq Bill, an upbeat government is aiming to push two more key Bills in the upper House — the UAPA (Amendment) Bill and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill.

In Lok Sabha the controversial Dam Safety Bill will be taken up for discussion.

Rajya Sabha| 6.00 pm

M. Shanmugam, DMK MP from Tamil Nadu, says that improving road conditions and traffic system, and the condition of vehicles is important to reduce the number of deaths caused due to road accidents.

Anand Sharma, Congress MP from Himachal Pradesh reminds the Chair that it is 6 pm and the House was extended even the previous day. He says that the Lok Sabha is not a factory to produce bills, it is a legislating house. Several other members protest against proceeding with the session.

V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Thaawarchand Gehlot, Leader of the House support extending the House.

Lok Sabha| 5.40 pm

Lok Sabha takes up the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.

Rajya Sabha | 5.40 pm

RJD MP from Bihar Manoj Kumar Jha says that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 disregards the idea of federalism.

According to the Bill, vehicle dealers are made the authorities for registration of vehicles. This is yet another attempt by the present government to privatise the process, he says.

Lok Sabha | 5.10 pm

Lok Sabha passes the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by a voice vote.

Rajya Sabha | 5.00 pm

Manish Gupta, All India Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal says that the spirit of cooperative federalism was lost before the Motor Vehicles Bill was tabled, as none of the objections raised were notified even by a letter.

Lok Sabha | 5.00 pm

Bhartruhari Mahtab, BJD MLA from Cuttack, Orissa asks can water disputes be solved through barter relations. If some areas of Orissa are being submerged by the Polavaram project, will Andhra Pradesh allow some water to be released, he says as an example.

Lok Sabha| 4.50 pm

Manish Tewari, Congress MLA from Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, asks what is the rationale behind not giving permanent tenure to the members of the tribunal except the Chairman and the Vice-Chairman of the tribunal.

Rajya Sabha | 4.40 pm

The Chair throws the Bill open for discussion.

B.K. Hariprasad, Congress MP from Karnataka, raises a point of order and says that out of the 92 clauses in the Bill, only 5 speak of road safety despite the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, reiterating the rising number of accident deaths whenever he speaks of the amendments.

He also says that even as Mr. Gadkari talks about corruption in RTOs, the Bill is not for road safety but only seeks to help corporators and dealers.

The Chair reminds Mr. Hariprasad that the time allotted to him is over.

Rajya Sabha| 4.20 pm

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, tries to proceed with his speech as the House erupts in protest. The Chair insists that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be passed after due consideration of concerns of of all members. "We will try to reduce the number of deaths caused due to accidents through this Bill," Mr. Gadkari says. He also enlists other provisions of the Bill.

The Bill is not a political subject, Mr. Gadkari says, adding that it is crucial in reducing the number of accident deaths. The amendments also introduce online process for obtaining vehicle license and registration, he says.

Stakeholders for the National Transport policy will be the State governments and Centre will not pressurise the States in any form, Mr. Gadkari says.

Rajya Sabha | 3.45 pm

Harsh Vardhan ends his speech by requesting members to encourage people to avail cancer screening tests. Members want to ask clarification. The Chair insists there is no time. "We have also been ministers. After the speech members ask clarification. Even the minister is willing to answer," Chidambaram says.

But the Deputy Chairperson moves to the next item. Discussion on Ganga rejunuvation. Rewati Raman Singh flags over exploitation of natural resources, especially Ganga.

Lok Sabha | 3.30 pm

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) rises to speak. "Very short speech," the Chair reminds him. "I am getting a chance only once in three day," he replies.

Mr. Beniwal, a member from Rajasthan, speaks on Rabi-Beas dispute with Punjab. He accuses water is being "stolen" from canals. Just like oil is national property, water should also be nationalised.

Rajya Sabha | 3.30 pm

In Rajya Sabha, Harsh Vardhan is responding. He says India is one of the founding countries of international consortium to combat cancer.

Under AMRIT scheme, medicines and implants are given at a subsidised rate. The rates anti-cancer drugs has been drastically reduced. We are also taking care of palliative care.

We have institutionalised prevention. We have a target of establishing 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Clinics. ASHA workers are being roped in for screening.

Lok Sabha | 3.20 p.m.

Varun Gandhi (BJP) says we will be losing if we look water from a territorial perspective. We need to look water as a national perspective, he says. He says we need a political solution rather than a legal one to end inter-water river dispute.

Majeed Ariff (CPI-M) smells political motivation behind the introduction of the Bill. Implementing mechanism is silent in the Bill, he says.

Lok Sabha | 3 p.m.

H. Vasanthakumar (Congress) says that southern States have the most inter-State river water disputes.

Varun Gandhi (BJP) says he walked across the Cauvery with academics, and what he found was deeply distressing. More than 50% of marginal farmers have given up agriculture. He says that the districts in the Cauvery delta had the lowest agricultural growth.

Lok Sabha | 2.50 pm

TRS member Nama Nageswara Rao speaks on Kaleshwaram project. "We inaugurated the project along with AP and Maharashtra CMs. It was funded by the Telangana government."

Even former President APJ Abdul Kalam spoke on inter-linking of rivers.

Sunil Tatkare (NCP) speaks in Marathi.

Rajya Sabha | 2.30 p.m.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, also a former Health Minister speaks. In case of non-communicable diseases, control and prevention is more important. UPA-II focussed both of them. Early diagnosis could control cancer. I lost my father and father-in-law to cancer. My father passed away 20 days after he was diagnosed with cancer. Luckily I could save my wife because she was diagnosed early, he says.

Pitching for more cancer institutes, Mr. Azad says he asks if the projects approved by UPA were completed.

Sushil Kumar Gupta (AAP) says that the government needs to look at cancer medicines too. He also says that separate cancer detection centres should be set up in districts with high incidence of the disease. There should also be centres for chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Lok Sabha | 2.05 p.m.

Midhun Reddy (YSR Congress) says river water disputes should be solved within six months. He ends his speech saying that his party supports the Bill.

Mahabali Singh [JD(U)] says that reservoirs should be built and maintained well. He says that if States don't listen to tribunals, there is no point in this Bill. He says there should be punitive measures in the Bill to prevent this from happening.

Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) says he had opposed the introduction of the Bill, because States were not consulted.

Rajya Sabha | 2 p.m.

The House reconvenes and continues the short duration discussion.

K.K. Ragesh [CPI(M)] says 90% of cancer is caused by external factors such as alcohol and tobacco. Kerala has emerged as the State with the highest incidence of cancer cases, with 106 out of a lakh people suffering from cancer.

Manoj K. Jha (RJD) says the government is deciding policies only for 5-10% of the country. Can't we have our own barefoot doctors in primary health centres for early detection, he asks. Healthcare should be a fundamental right.

Disease doesn't differentiate between a rich person and a poor person, says Tiruchi Siva (DMK). He says that cervical cancer and breast cancer has increased a lot. His wife died of breast cancer, he says, adding that he doesn't have words to explain how painful her last days were for her.

Lok Sabha | 1 p.m.

Mr. Banerjee says that the Centre doesn't suffer, only States do.

House is adjourned till 2.05 p.m.

Rajya Sabha | 12.30 p.m.

Prof. Jogen Chowdhury (Trinamool Congress) says more women in India die of cervical cancer than in any other country. HPV vaccine can prevent this. Why is it not a part of the national immunisation programme, he asks.

Prasanna Acharya (BJD) says that everyone cannot afford to go to private hospitals. He asks the government to set up cancer-detection institutes in districts where the disease is rampant. He aslo asks the government to consider imposing more taxes on tobacco products.

House is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 12.30 p.m.

Satya Pal Singh (BJP) says that regulation and development of inter-State rivers, and river valleys comes under the Central list.

Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) says he expected the Ministry to come up with a proper Bill. We have no issues when rain is proper. The problem happens when there is a deficit. He says that for the last eight years Tamil Nadu has not seen kuruvai crops at all. He asks if Cauvery Management Board will remain even after the passage of this Bill. When it comes to Cauvery, Karnataka has always been in contempt of court, he says. The government should first nationalise the rivers, he remarks, adding that otherwise the Centre is toothless. Tamil Nadu has had enough, he says.

Kalyan Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) asks for how long a tribunal can continue with the adjudication of an issue. He says that there should have been consultation with States.

Rajya Sabha | 12 noon

Derek O'Brien raises a point of order. He says that Bills are being passed to soon, without giving Members time to peruse the Bill.

The Chair tries to begin a short duration discussion. Prakash Javadekar says that eight out of 10 Bills have been sent to Standing Committee.

The short duration discussion on the provision of basic facilities and treatment to cancer patients begins. Vishambar Prasad Nishad (BJP) says that cancer is the worst disease in the world. He says that usage of polythene bags and mobile phones increases to instaances of cancer.

Ms. Syiem says that there is a misconception that cancer is a rich man's disease. In the northeastern region, the incidence of cancer is widespead, she says.

Vikas Mahatme (BJP) says that many medical devices were not under price control, and after stent prices were brought under control, a lot of people saved money, and were able to access better treatment.

Lok Sabha | 12 noon

Gajendra Shekhawat, Jal Shakti Minister, moves that The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, be taken up for discussion.

Manish Tewari (Congress) says that Article 262 of the Constitution provides for adjudication of inter-State river water disputes. The article pertains to inter-State disputes only. Since, a new government has taken office, it is implicit that a fresh consultation with the States should have been undertaken, says the Anandpur Sahib representative. The genesis of this Bill, is that over 70 years, four out of nine tribunals which were consituted have delivered their awards, whereas five haven't. He says that rather than cutting the time, what is proposed in the Amendment is going to increase the time taken to get a resolution.

Rajya Sabha | 11.50 a.m.

Special Mentions are being made now.

Wansuk Syiem (Congress) says the revised draft of the National Education Policy is not acceptable in toto. She wants local languages to be given the same importance as Hindi, as well as local socio-cultural history.

Samir Oraon (BJP) says that even after so many years post-Independence, tribals and adivasis need a university. He asks the Centre to set up a tribal university in Jharkhand.

Lok Sabha | 11.45 am

Nishikant Dubey (BJP) pitches for uniform civil code. Citing the Law Commission report, he seeks a Bill on uniform civil code. When the CRPC and IPC are one, why not have a single civil law?

Sougata Roy (Trinamool) speaks on doctors' strike against National Medical Council Bill.

Dr. Amar Singh (Congress) speaks about the Sutlej and Beas rivers, and how the melting of glaciers causes flash floods in Punjab.

Sukanta Majumdar (BJP) says the State government is appeasing Rohingya refugees. Shouts of protest are heard from the Trinamool Congress Benches.

Rajya Sabha | 11.30 am

Tiruchi Siva (DMK) says the Railways is extending concession to senior citizens. The tickets have a note "are you aware that we are bearing 43 per cent of your travel fare". This is available in all the tickets. "Why should a tax paying citizen bear this indignity?" He says the minister is aware of this. A person's self respect and prestige must be upheld. This remark must be expunged from the ticket, he says. Many associate. "Very good Siva," says the Chair.

Lok Sabha | 11.20 am

Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress) asks government to invite the Pope to India. The last Pope to visit the country was Pope John Paul II.

Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) speaks about the dilapidated condition of manuscripts in Oriental Research Institute, Tirupati. These rare manuscripts ought to be protected, he says.

H. Vasanthakumar (Congress) rises to speak. He starts speaking about the inter-state water disputes. "Not this. This is Zero Hour," his fellow members remind him.

Rajya Sabha | 11.15 am

In Rajya Sabha, A. Vijayakumar (AIADMK) seeks the government to announce Kanyakumari's triveni sangamam as the eighth wonder of the world.

C.P. Thakur (BJP) says after the passage of triple talaq Bill, there are calls from Hindu women too.

Anand Sharma (Congress) calls for regulation on medical equipments.

11.00 am

Both Houses assemble. Both Houses take up Zero Hour.

In Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes up the issue of threat to life of Unnao rape survivor. In one voice, we opposed the sexist remarks made against a woman member, but why aren't we on the same page when a woman's life is under threat, Mr. Chowdhury asks.