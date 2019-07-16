Parliament proceedings live | More people are killed in road accidents than terror attacks: Nitin Gadkari

Rajya Sabha was adjourned barely 10 minutes after it assembled after AIADMK MPs protested seeking to include Tamil as a language to write postal examinations.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 1.30 p.m.

N.K. Premachandran says Mr. Gadkari is an exemplary performer.

The Minister says that the Ministry is involved in road works worth ₹7,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister appeals the House to pass the demand. He assures the members that he will look into their requests. Cut motions are withdrawn.

The demand for grant goes to vote. and is passed by voice vote.

House is adjourned till 2.10 pm.

Lok Sabha | 1.10 pm

Nitin Gadkari quotes John F. Kennedy: "American roads are not good because America is rich. America is rich because of American roads."

Speaker says he will allow clarifications.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says that Mr. Gadkari is an innovative and informative person. Mr. Chowdhury says that lithium and cobalt, needed for lithium ion batteries, are mined in Chile, where all the mines have been bought by China. He asks how the government is going to acquire these raw materials. He also wants to know what the ceiling/target is for private investment.

Dayanidhi Maran says Tamil Nadu is being ignored, and Chennai is congested.

Lok Sabha | 1.00 pm

More people are killed in road accidents than due to terror attacks or natural calamity, Mr. Gadkari says and most of these accidents could be avoided if road safety is maintained.

He says the government is mulling to bring standards for tyres. He also says crash guards were constructed in hilly areas of Uttarakhand were removed by the people there to make way for roadside shops!

The government has pushed for BS VI and Euro VI norms by April 2020. The pollution of Delhi came down by 32 per cent, thanks to these standards, he says. Diesel buses are being converted to bio-CNG fuel. Waste-to-energy fuel can be used for transport as well, he adds.

TVS has launched a bio-ethanol bike.

India has become a manufacturing hub for automobile sector, he says. In the next five years, India will become the first in the world for automobile manufacturing. And or electric vehicles too, India will be on top, says the Minister, citing the PM's plan to provide subsidies for the manufacture of lithium ion batteries.

We lack 25 lakh drivers in this country. New driving centres should be started especially in economically backward regions. He asks MPs to take this up. He asks them to use their MPLAD funds to do development activities in their constituencies.

Lok Sabha | 12.45 pm

Nitin Gadkari says the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill will ensure licence are not duplicated and the culprits are tracked. In a lighter sense, Mr. Gadkari says the technology has improved so much that today when someone attempts to drink and drive, the vehicle wouldn't start.

Mr. Gadkari pitches for the Bill, when Farooq Abdullah says "why don't you bring the Bill? You couldn't bring it in the last two years?"

Rajya Sabha | 12.15 p.m.

House reconvenes and is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 12 noon

Papers are laid on the table.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari responds to the discussion on the demand for grants for road infrastructure.

He says that there is no dearth of funds. He says that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have received the most funds in the Budget.

He also says that toll will never go away.

Rajya Sabha | 12 noon

As the House reconvenes, Members are again on their feet and in the Well. Loud sloganeering can be heard.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh asks Members to go back to their seats, but to no avail. The House is adjourned for 15 minutes.

Lok Sabha | 11.50 am

Next set of questions pertain to storage facilities of food grain. MoS Agriculture Purushottam Rupala is answering. He says dry storage and cold storage are being supported by the Ministry. Food Supplies Ministry takes care of storage, he adds.

A detailed discussion on the ministry will be taken up later in the day, so please ask brief questions, Speaker Om Birla says.

The next question is on soil testing of farms. Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP) asks what soil testing is being done for those areas where chemical fertilizers are used. He wants to know if local governments are given awareness materials and information as to reduce the use of chemicals. The Minister says that soil health card has been created by the government, and it will be taken to the village-level. He says that there will be mobile soil testing labs.

Lok Sabha | 11.40 am

Geeta Koda (Congress) says women Sarpanchs in Jharkhand are facing problems, many are being jailed, they are not being listened to by executives and officers. She asks if these sarpanchs are being protected. The Minister says are law-fearing sarpanch will be protected. He says the money is directly being sent to the coffin to ensure transparency.

A. Raja (DMK) says some states are not conducting local body elections. There is collection, commission and corruption, he says. His target is Tamil Nadu. The Minister says the State must conduct local body polls. We have taken it up with the State as well. We don't release money to panchayats where there are no sarpanch.

Kirit Solanki asks if similar health cards are also being done for livestock. Mr. Rupala says the government will take this into consideration.

Lok Sabha | 11.25 am

Pinaki Mishra (BJD) asks if 50% reservation in Panchayats for women is being followed across the country? He also reminds the House about the women's reservation Bill.

The Minister says about 40% Sarpanch across the country are women. Twenty big States have implemented this reservation, he says.

Lok Sabha | 11.20 am

Question Hour proceedings continue in Lok Sabha. Questions are being asked to Panchayat Raj Ministry. Can Panchayats have websites on their own, a member asks. Minister Narendra Singh Tomar answers in affirmative. There is portal for the ministry. The panchayats can use them too, he adds.

Rajya Sabha | 11:10 am

In Rajya Sabha, the Chair informs the House that SP member Neeraj Shekar has resigned and his resignation has been accepted.

As the House proceeds with Zero Hour, AIADMK MPs raise slogans to allow postal examinations to be conducted in Tamil as well. The Chair asks them to stop sloganeering. They refuse. More MPs join them. The Chair asks the House to stop the video transmission. House is adjourned till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 am

Lok Sabha takes up Question Hour. Hibi Eden (Congress) asks if the government plans to build houses for fishermen. Mr. Eden uses the opportunity to highlight the problems faced by the community.

Agriculture Minister Giriraj Singh says Rs. 1.20 lakh is given for the community to build houses.

N.K. Premachandran says Kerala is giving a special package of Rs. 10 lakh. Will the Union government aid the State?

Rajya Sabha| 11:00 am

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu congratulates Dutee Chand, Elavenil, Neena Chandel, Angadveer Singh Bajwa and other sportspersons who won medals.

10.55 am

Today's agenda

Lok Sabha

The lower House will continue its discussion on demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2019-20. Following which, the demands for grants under the control of the Ministries of Rural development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will be taken up.

Rajya Sabha

Two Bills are likely to be introduced up in the upper House.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The House will also discuss the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019.

10:40 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other party MPs take part in the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The BJP Parliamentary Party held its meeting at the parliament premises on Tuesday to discuss the strategy. The Budget session is likely to end on July 26.