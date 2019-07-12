Parliament proceedings live | Nirmala Sitharaman asks what the Congress did in 60 years if the economy ‘anyway’ doubles

Both Houses of Parliament worked extra time to finish the legislative business on Thursday. In fact, Lok Sabha functioned till 11:58 pm.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to reply on demands of grant for his ministry, in Lok Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may give reply on Budget discussion in Rajya Sabha. Then there is Private Members' business too.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 1:35 p.m.

Ms. Sitharaman says that there have been more than 16 several structural reforms like Start Up India, FDI policy changes, rural and urban infrastructure, development of social stock exchange and recapitalisation of public banks.

She asks if just compounding happens, then why does the government even need to exist. She asks if the economy will "anyway" double, what the Congress did in the last 60 years.

House is adjourned till 3 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 1:15 p.m.

The Minister of Railways says that between 2004 and 2009, there were only 28 escalators and 19 lifts made however, between 2014 and 2019 the govt. made 457 escalators and 377 lifts.

He says that the oppositions' concern about the punctuality of trains were well founded, however, the government has been responsible for installing automatic data loggers to provide accurate data, eliminating medieval methods of writing down train timings.

He says that although the data said that the punctuality saw a 20% decrease, the railway ministry has been working towards it. He says that the government has made railways transparent for the public.

The government wants to work in West Bengal, but the State govt. does not grant them land to do so, Mr. Goyal adds.

Rajya Sabha | 1:10 p.m.

Today, the Indian farmer does not have to stand in a queue to buy a bag of fertilizer. With the adoption of the new MSP policy, all commodities which have been notified have seen a big jump.

Between 2014-19, and even today, inflation has been kept in control by the government, says the Minister.

She responds to P. Chidambaram's speech in the House yesterday. She says that he compared just the income tax, but income tax includes STT and corporate tax.

Lok Sabha | 12:55 p.m.

Mr. Goyal says that there is a stark difference between how things worked before and how they work now.

He says that in the Raebareli Modern Coach Factory, which was built in 2012, had not begun production of their own coaches, but imported old coaches and painted them new. When the Modi govt. came to power in 2014, it saw to the working of the factory - appointing managers and workers, and the first coach was manufactured in August 2014.

He says the factory, which has a capacity to produce 1000 coaches, produces more than 700 coaches - which is an efficient production of over 70%. However, Mr. Goyal says that the PM has planned to increase the production and capacity to 5000 coaches - the biggest in the world.

Rajya Sabha | 12:45 p.m.

Ms. Sitharaman says that the measures taken by the government for agriculture is focused not just on a single scheme, but on the recovery of the sector as a whole.

The strategies adopted by the government to double farmers income is based on the Committee's recommendations, she says. Foodgrain production is 299 million tons, horticulture is over 300 million tons, and milk is over 180 million tons.

Lok Sabha | 12:45 p.m.

A visibly agitated Om Birla takes a stand against the protests of the opposition who interrupt Mr. Goyal's speech, says that the members must have patience to listen to the ministers, and not speak over them.

Rajya Sabha | 12:35 p.m.

Ms. Sitharaman says every estimate projection that have been given is realistic. "When we say we have a vision for India, it's not without a plan. And the plan is to increase investment coming into the country."

She says, regarding disaster management, there is no discrimination between States. The formulation is already given by the Finance Commission, says the Finance Minister.

Lok Sabha | 12:30 p.m.

Piyush Goyal says that in 1950, the country had 77,609 running km which had only increased to 89, 919 running km in 2014 when the Modi government took over. He says that by 2019, the government has outdone what was achieved earlier in more than 60 years of rule. The current length of the tracks run to 1,23,236 running km, which is an increase of about 33,000 running km.

His claim is met by vehement protest by the opposition. He says that there has been a 59% increase in commissioning of now lines between 2014 and 2019.

Mr. Goyal says there is only one difference between the winners and the losers - while the former focuses on their targets, the latter focuses on the problems.

Rajya Sabha | 12:20 p.m.

N. Gokulakrishnan of the AIADMK, Puducherry says that the Union Territory is reeling under financial crisis. He asks the Finance Minister to write a legacy loan of ₹2,100 crore for the UT.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her reply. She takes the names of each Member who has spoken on the topic, to thank them for participating in the discussion.

She says that this Budget is the second Budget after the implementation of GST. The total resources transferred to States ₹13,29,428 crore in the Budget Estimates of 2019-20. This is an increase of ₹82,000 crore over the RE of 2018-19.

Keeping fiscal deficit at 3.3%, the government is committed to continue on the path of fiscal consolidation.

Rajya Sabha | 12:05 p.m.

K.G. Kenye of the Naga People's Front brings up the water scarcity issue. He says that in avast country like ours where we are blessed with nature's bountiful water bodies, it should not go waste. He says the government must take a serious look, and have a feasibility study conducted from the northern and northeastern parts of the country, to send fresh water to drought-stricken portions. When we can construct such expensive railway lines, why can't we do this, he asks.

Mr. Kenye also says the Budget does not focus on SC/STs. He wants the Ministry to reconsider this.

Lok Sabha | 12:00 p.m.

Dr. Vardhan, taking note of the speakers' concerns about the progress of cancer research in the country, says that India is not far behind the pioneers like U.K., U.S. and Sweeden. He adds that the NITI Aayog researches have also provided valuable insights.

Rajya Sabha | 11:50 a.m.

G.V.L. Narasimha Rao calls the Budget bold, utopian, developmental and gender-balanced. He says that in any case, economy will double in five to six years. He asks why the economy did not do this from 2006-13.

Mr. Rao says the Congress blamed Hinduism for the country's poor growth, citing the 'Hindu rate of growth'.

The BJP's Anil Agrawal also speaks in support of the Budget.

Lok Sabha | 11:45 a.m.

Speaker OM Birla proposes an elaborate discussion on Cancer.

Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP asks when the disruptive technologies will be made available to the regional cancer centres.

Aparajita Sarangi, BJP, asks the challenges of introducing Artificial Intelligence in cancer research.

Rajya Sabha | 11:40 a.m.

Vijay Goel of the BJP says that the government sets its targets and achieves them. He praises the government’s zero budget farming intitiative, in response to the Opposition calling it an anti-farmer Budget.

Lok Sabha | 11:40 a.m.

Bhola Singh, BJP member asks about the research being conducted on cancer.

Dr. Vardhan says that various consortiums Oral and Cervical cancers are being spearheaded by the country. The Ministry of AYUSH has also been actively working on cancer research.

Lok Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, answering a question on medical colleges, says that the number of post-graduate seats has increased under this government.

Rajya Sabha | 11.20 a.m.

Sonal Mansingh, a nominated Member, wants the government to protect the cultural traditions of the country. She calls those upholding these traditions an "an endangered species".

Ronald Sapa Tlau, Congress, says the amount allocated for the development scheme for Scheduled Castes has decreased in this Budget.

BJP Member Kailash Soni says this Budget understands the pain of the country, and is concerned about the welfare of all sections of the country.

Lok Sabha | 11:20 am

In Lok Sabha, BJD's Pinaki Misra suggests the answers to questions at least a day earlier, so that members can verify these claims. "In your answers, you say 100% funds have been released. We want to verify it," he says. The Chair says he will ask the Lok Sabha Secretariat to look into it.

On the release of funds, Dr. Harsh Vardhan says "it's Modi's government. Everything is possible. 100 per cent funds have been released."

Rajya Sabha | 11:05 am

Rajya Sabha skips question hour and Zero hour to take up Budget discussion. Meghalaya MP Wansuk Syiem (Congress) speaks. She says the northeastern States are still backward in telecom technology. The penetration of MUDRA also hasn't reached northeast. She says the youth in the region seek jobs. Demonetisation exercise has crippled the economy, she adds. He speech is cut short due to paucity of time.

Ramdas Athwale raises to speak. The Chair asks him to speak about Budget. "Even if you want to recite poetry, it should be about Budget," he says. And Mr. Athwale obliges. Singing paeans, he says the Modi government will continue for another 20 years.

Lok Sabha | 11:05 am

Mohammed Javed (Congress) asks about shortage of doctors. He says Bihar faces acute shortage of doctors. The doctor-patient ratio stands 1:1,000 and its even higher in Bihar. He seeks more medical colleges in Bihar, especially in Kishanganj.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says the ratio comes down if Ayush doctors are also taken into account. He says eight medical colleges are coming up in Bihar.

11:00 am

Rajya Sabha assembles. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair. Papers are being laid on the Table.

Lok Sabha also assembles. Speaker Om Birla proceeds with Question Hour. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises the issue of atrocity against Dalits in various parts of the country. Speaker says it can be raised after Question Hour.