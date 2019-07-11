Parliament proceedings live | I can't ask anyone to go back to their party, Venkaiah Naidu tells protesting members

Karnataka political crisis echoed in Rajya Sabha forcing adjournments for the past two days. The Upper House is expected to continue its discussion on the general Budget on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha, which is of late working extra hours, will take up discussion and voting on demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 1.10 p.m.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of the Trinamool Congress says that total tax revenues were lower than the revised estimates.

Lok Sabha | 1.10 p.m.

Sunil Kumar Singh of the BJP says that his party fulfills promises, unlike the Opposition. He says the government plans in advance, and in detail.

Rajya Sabha | 12.45 p.m.

Ravi Prakash Verma of the SP says that the caste system locks people into jobs. He cites the Prime Minister washing the feet of manual scavengers.

R. Vaithilingam of the AIADMK says the government needs to waive farm loans. He wants the government to set up the Poompuhar port.

Lok Sabha | 12.40 p.m.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says that the government does not care about farmers. He lists the government’s promises which it has not fulfilled, from the previous Union Budget.

He says that the government is not concentrating on railways either. He says the growth of the railways' revenue from its core business of running freight and passenger trains is declining.

Rajya Sabha | 12:30 pm

Continuing his speech on the Budget, P. Chidambaram, INC, says despite having inherited a strong mandate, the government has not taken bold enough steps to address various issues in the Budget.

While loans worth ₹5 ,55,603 crore have been written off for corporates, the same has not been done for farmers, micro industries, small industries, says Mr. Chidambaram.

On the question of the $5 trillion dollar economy by 2020-25, Mr. Chidambaram says that the rate of the economy will continue to double every five or six years as long as the growth rate is 11% or 12%. It is the magic of compouding, he says, and any money lender will be able to explain the same. Instead, bold structural reforms is needed because the economy is weak, he says.

MP Veerendra Kumar says the 10% custom duty slapped on news print must be rolled back. The highest ever custom duty slapped on newspapers, it comes at a time when the print media is already reeling under factors like the lack of funds, he says.

Lok Sabha | 12:20 pm

Rahul Gandhi, INC, Wayanad (Kerala) takes up the issue of farmers suicide, and says that bank notices issued to farmers for non payment of loans has worsened the situation. He says that the central government has refused to pass the moratorium formulated by the Kerala govt. to the RBI. He also claims that there are no concrete steps taken in the Budget to relieve the farmers of their debts and the commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have gone unfulfilled.

Rajnath Singh replies by saying that the pressure on the farmers is not recent and is a product of the failures of the governments that came before the BJP government. He points to the increase of the Minimum Support Price for farmers and the announcement and implementation of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana whereby the farmers have received Rs. 6000. He says that an internal report has indicated that this has led to a 20-25% increase in the income of the farmers. He says that the government is committed to removing the plight of the farmers and more will be done.

Rajya Sabha | 12:00 pm

P. Chidambaram, INC, says he condemns the political crisis taking place in Karnataka and Goa because of the damaging effect it has on the democracy.

Addressing the Parliament in Tamil, Mr. Chidambaram quotes the Tamil poet Bharathiyar and congratulates the Finance Minister for becoming the first women to chair that position.

Commenting on the Budget, he says the calculation of the GDP for the year that went by is different in the Economic Survey and the Budget document. Moreover, according to the budget document, growth projection is set at 8%, while the Economic Survey says 7%. There is no unified picture of the growth rate from the government, he says.

Mr. Chidambaram says that the Budget document mentions structural reforms. But for structural reforms, disruption is required, he says, pointing out that there is no mention of what these structural reforms are in the Budget.

Lok Sabha | 11:50 am

Answering questions on the sale of Air India and decline of domestic civil aviation market, Hardeep Singh, MoS (Ind.), Civil Aviation, says that it is only a 'narrative' that the domestic civil aviation market is declining. He says that it has seen a steady annual growth of 17%. Contrary to the 'speculation', the number of flights haven't gone down either, he adds.

Mr. Singh says that the other carriers have picked up business even after the closing down of Jet Airways. He acknowledges that most of the air companies are facing difficulties due to variables like Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), 28-30% VAT levied on the companies, crude oil and currency fluctuations.

He says that Air India's 'unsustainable debt burden' was its downfall for which the government is not at fault. It is for the benefit of the Indian citizens that the government has decided to privatise it. The government will do its best to ensure that the company is purchased by an Indian entity so that the citizens' best interests are protected.

Rajya Sabha | 11:40 am

As the discussion on the Budget continues, D. Raja, CPI, says that the government is dismantling the economy by the dismantling of PSUs that are fundamental to the economy. He says that the government talks about the alleviation of poverty, but the allocation of funds for schemes like the MNREGA and the welfare of women, children, SC/ST students says otherwise.

Anil Jain, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, in his maiden speech, says the Prime Minister has made sure that some plan for the poor was introduced every 15 days, unlike the previous government where every 15 days saw the development of a new scam.

He is interrupted as MPs say that he has taken the name of a party in Parliament.

The Chair intervenes and asks Mr. Jain to continue.

Lok Sabha | 11:30 am

Hibi Eden, INC, Ernakulam (Kerala), asks about sources of water and desalination plants to rectify the water problems in specific districts.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister, Jal Shakti, responds by saying that out of the 6881 blocks where groundwater is assessed, about 1160 face scarcity, about 1300 are categorised as semi-critical and critical. He agrees that desalination plants might be the way forward but points to the barrier of electricity costs. He says that the ministry is looking for alternative sources of power such as captive power generation in Gujarat which might help eliminate the problem.

Rajya Sabha | 11:10 am

Rajya Sabha decides to take up discussion on Budget. Anand Sharma seeks intervention. He accuses the BJP of "buying MLAs" in States where they are not in power. "This is an assault on democracy," he says.

Prakash Javadekar strongly objects to it. "Your party doesn't have a chief. How can you blame the BJP," he asks.

The Chair intervenes. He notes how the House was functioning smoothly, but for the past couple of days the House had to be adjourned. "In politics, developments take place. We have to think of development of the country. I can only order a member to go back to his seat. I can't ask anyone to go back to his party," Mr. Naidu says.

Anil Desai continues to speak on Budget.

Lok Sabha | 11:05 am

A YSRCP member asks about six-laning of Vijayawada bypass. The Speaker points out he had sought permission to ask about roads in Chhattisgarh. The member points out the road is useful for Chhattiagarh also. If the Minister can answer, let him answer, the Speaker says amid chuckles in the House.

Road Minister Nitin Gadkari asks the member to meet him in person to discuss the issue.

11:00 am

Both Houses assemble. Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair in Lok Sabha, where Question Hour is taken up.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is chairing the proceedings in Rajya Sabha. Papers are being laid on the table.

10:50 am

Non-NDA, non-UPA members stage a demonstration at parliament premises condemning the political developments in Karnataka and Goa. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Congress members and non-Congress opposition members separately held protests condemning the BJP government, in what they call the ruling party's undemocratic means to usurp power.

10.30 am

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the political situation in Goa. Ten MLAs from Congress joined the BJP on Wednesday, reducing the opposition party's strength to five in the Goa Assembly.