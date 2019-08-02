Parliament proceedings live updates | Many nations declare individuals as terrorists, says Amit Shah

The extended session of Budget session has skipped the usual private member business on Friday, to pass key government Bills.

Here are the updates:

Rajya Sabha | 1 p.m.

P. Chidambaram says his party accepts most provisions of the Bill, and are opposing only two provisions — clauses 5 and 6. He asks at what stage will a person be declared as a terrorist.

Mr. Shah responds that the state will take into account circumstantial evidence and how well the person cooperates with investigation.

Anand Sharma asks the Minister if the government has any idea of instituting a law against mob lynching. He also says that the prosecution and investigation agencies must be separated. Minister responds that he will only answer the question that pertains to the Bill.

Amendments are put to vote.

12.40 pm | Rajya Sabha

Individuals indulge in terror activities, not organisation: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah responds to the issues and criticisms raised by the MPs on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019.

"Why do individual need to be declared a terrorist, I have been asked. In fact, Chidambaram asked that since an organisation is made up of individuals and it can be declared as terrorist, what is the need to declare an individual as one? This is precisely my argument for it," says Mr. Shah.

"When an organisation is declared as a terrorist, they close that and move to open a new orgnisation. By the time we clamp that down, a new one opens.This makes it difficult," Mr. Shah says.

"It is the person who indulges in terror activities. Terrorism is an issue world-over. USA, China, Pakistan, Israel, EU and UN all declare people as terrorists," he adds.

About misuse

As long as Congress does not misuse, it, then no misuse will happen, he says citing the Emergency.

Citing the example of Yasin Bhatkal, he says the law would have helped Kolkata Police to keep him behind the bars when he was caught years ago.

He reiterates that the law will not be misused. There are clear procedures laid down on how to declare a person a terrorist.

"So many amendments have been done by the Congress, then these folks did not see any problems. But now, suddenly everyone has a problem. Whichever government brings laws against should be supported because it is for the benefit of humanity," he says.

Both State police and NIA can use this, and they will use it judiciously, says Mr. Shah.

12.30 pm | Rajya Sabha

The problem is your intention: Digvijay Singh

Opposing the 'anti-terror' Bill, Congress leader Digvijay Singh says that it is not Congress, but the BJP govt that had compromised with Masood Azhar and others. "Congress has lost members to terrorism - Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, among others," he says.

"After your govt came to power, the functioning of NIA has changed. Ajmer Dargah bombing, Mecca Masjid blast case, Samjhauta Express blast case - so many accused have been left off in these cases. Why did the NIA not appeal? If defence and prosecution become one, is that right?," he asks.

"You people have always created an illusion that a particular community is full of terrorists. But is that the reality? Take a look at the top names in the NIA most-wanted list," he says.

"Mupalla Lakshman Rao, a left wing extremist. Ram Chandra Kalsangra - I won't say which organisation he belongs to, because you'll be upset with me," says Mr. Singh.

When he is prompted he says Kalsangra belongs to RSS.

"The problem is intention. You call Godse a patriot - this is why we distrust your intention," he says.

12.05 pm | Rajya Sabha

"Don't compare Hafiz Saeed with Gautham Navalaka," says Chidambaram

P. Chidambaram (Congress, Maharashtra), speaking on the 'Anti-Terror' Bill, says that the liberty of an individual is at stake here.

This Bill will be struck down by the judiciary, he says. Who will be the first name you add in that list, he asks.

"Don't compare Hafiz Saeed with Gautham Navalaka," says Chidambaram, and cites the names of those arrested in the Koregaon issue. "I think that they are advocating compassion, that they advocating peaceful resistance. Police thinks otherwise, and lodged a case. Let the law take its course on that. But if this Bill were to come into existence, they can name him a terrorist just because they believe so," says the former Union Minister.

Also read: Editorial on the latest amendments to the NIA Act

"You cannot name someone just because you believe that he is a terrorist," he adds.

"Earlier, combating terrorism rested on the back of a triad of National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID). But not, everything is focussed on NIA - what happened to NCTC and NATGRID?"

"If you really want to show the world that you are fighting terroism, bring back NCTC and NATGRID," he says

12 pm | Lok Sabha

Celebrate 'World Breastfeeding Week' sincerely: Smriti Irani

The Speaker talks about the importance of nutrition for children, and invites Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to speak on this.

Smriti Irani starts off her speech in Bangla.

Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on August 2, 2019

"Regarding nutritional security," says Ms. Irani, "world over, August 1 to 7 is celebrated as World Breastfeeding Week." She requests all members to ensure that the week is celebrated as well as possible and if there are any concerns, to raise it with her.

She also speaks about the importance of working to improve the sanitation facilities and to combat anemia in adolescent girls and boys. "MPs are influencers also, socially," she says, and tells them to spread the information to their constituencies.

11.55 am | Rajya Sabha

Speaker Naidu, Binoy Viswam spar briefly

Speaking on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, Binoy Viswam (CPI, Kerala) says that there is a clear discrepency in the arrest and conviction rates of minorities like Muslims, Dalits.

"Why are you bringing religion into this?" asks Speaker to Mr. Binoy Viswam.

"SC and STs are the most opressed in this country, sir. Please be on their side," replies Mr. Viswam.

"Everyone has to be on the side of the law, not the offender," says Speaker Venkaiah Naidu.

11.45 am | Lok Sabha

Continuing with discussion on matters of public importance, members discuss contamination of water in many parts of the country, issues with the Vizag Steel Plant and the setting up of Kendriya Vidyalayas.

In his maiden speech, M. V. V. Satyanarayana (YSR Congress, AP) says that the Vizag Steel Plant is facing problems in acquiring ore mines and speed up the allocation of iron ore mines to the Navarathna steel industry.

11.40 am | Rajya Sabha

The Bill reinforces the 'zero tolerence' policy: Vijaysai Reddy

In the matter of national security, and countering terrorism, YSR Congress fully supports Prime Minister's stand on it, says V. Vijaysai Reddy (YSR Congress, AP), supporting the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019.

"The Bill reinforces the 'zero tolerence' policy of the government. National security cannot be strengthened without countering the internal threats, and that is what this amendment seeks to strengthen," he says.

"The Bill rightly allows the central government to declare individuals as terroists (earlier it was restricted to organisations). Critics say the Bill will be misued. To this I say, it is this principal opposition party who has misused laws and jailed opponents," he adds.

11.20 am | Rajya Sabha

Kashmir will face the brunt of this law: Mir Mohammed Fayaz

Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP, Jammu and Kashmir) narrates the stories of many people who have been arrested and questioned illegally in many areas of India.

The misuse of this law will be on the people of Jammu & Kashmir, I assure you, says Mr. Fayaz. The situation in Kashmir has never been as bad as it is now, he adds.

"In Kashmir, whenever there is an encounter, militants would force themselves with the house of civilans and ask for food or such. Since they have guns, the civilians do not refuse. And then the police comes in and again tortures them for aiding militants. How can a Kashmiri get out of this quandry?" asks Mr. Fayaz, getting emotional.

11.15 am | Lok Sabha

In Lok Sabha, this is the time to raise matters of public importance. Some of the issues that have been raised include concerns on increase in mob lynching and the ban on student politics citing minor issues as the reasons, among others.

T.N. Prathapan raises the issue of the refugee crisis that India is facing now. "We have a history of welcoming refugees," he says, citing 'Vasudeva kudumbakam' as an example. "But nowadays, our treatment of Rohingya refugees does not match this motto. I request the central government to please look into this issue," he says.

Chaos in the House as members trade barbs on this issue.

11 am | Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha is discussing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019

'Why not declare Sanathan Sanstha as a terrorist group?'

Elamaram Kareem (CPIM, Kerala) says that the traumatic memories of TADA is a good enough reason to oppose the Act. He says putting the onus on the accused to prove his/her innocence is a terrible idea.

He accuses the government of taking a soft stance against certain minority terror groups, and refers to Sanathan Sanstha, the Hindu right wing group thought to be behind the brutal murders of Gauri Lankesh and M. M. Kalburgi

'Draconian law'

How many people in this country would have the privilege of saying 'My Name is Khan and I am not a terrorist', wonders MP Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD, Bihar), opposing the Bill.

This is a draconian law, pushing our country to an Orwellian state, and I don't understand why we are heading in this direction, says Mr. Jha.

"The people who are going to be most affected are the poor and the minority, and their avenues for recourse are bleak. In our country, we have been hearing of cases where people have been arrested and termed terrorists, and then acquited after a while. It is easy to frame someone as a terrorist, but then, the things that family will have to go through even after their acquital is heartbreaking," he says.

Lok Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

- Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019

- Dam Safety Bill, 2019

Also read: Why are States unhappy with Dam Safety Bill?

- Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

- Code on Wages, 2019

- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019

- Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019