Parliament proceedings updates | Lok Sabha passes POCSO (Amendment) Bill

The Lok Sabha has cleared the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2019, which seeks to provide death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children and greater punishments for other crimes against minors.

Piloting the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said it aims at making offences against children gender neutral. The Bill, which was already passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 29, defines child pornography, making it punishable.

The Lok Sabha has also discussed the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill.

The Rajya Sabha has cleared the National Medical Commission Bill and is debating the UAPA (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha | 9.00 pm

Lok Sabha adjourned till Friday, August 2.

Lok Sabha | 8.40 p.m.

The debate on Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill continues in the House.

The salient features of the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 are as follows:

to amend section 11 of the Act relating to "Appointment of Arbitrators" so as to change the present system of appointment of arbitrators by the Supreme Court or High Court, to a system where the arbitrators shall be appointed by the "arbitral institutions" designated by the Supreme Court or High Court; in case where no graded arbitral institutions are available, the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court may maintain a panel of arbitrators for discharging the functions and duties of arbitral institutions; to insert a new Part 1A to the Act for the establishment and incorporation of an independent body namely, the Arbitration Council of India for the purpose of grading of arbitral institutions and accreditation of arbitrators, etc.; to amend section 23 of the Act relating to "Statement of claim and defence" so as to provide that the statement of claim and defence shall be completed within a period of six months from the date the arbitrator receives the notice of appointment; to provide that the arbitrator, the arbitral institutions and the parties shall maintain confidentiality of information relating to arbitral proceedings and also protect the arbitrator or arbitrators from any suit or other legal proceedings for any action or omission done in good faith in the course of arbitration proceedings; and to clarify that section 26 of the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2015, is applicable only to the arbitral proceedings which commenced on or after 23rd October, 2015 and to such court proceedings which emanate from such arbitral proceedings.

Rajya Sabha | 7.40 p.m.

Vaiko (MDMK, Tamil Nadu) speaks on the UAPA (Amendment) Bill. It's his maiden speech after two decades. Traces his parliamentary record and peppers his speech with quotes from people ranging from the founding fathers of the United States to his mentor C.N. Annadurai.

He says the draconian bill should be rejected lock, stock and barrel otherwise it'll be consigned to the dustbin of history.

After the speech of B. Lingaiah Yadav (TRS, Telangana), the House is adjourned till 11 a.m. on August 2.

Lok Sabha| 7.20 p.m.

Lok Sabha takes up Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha | 6.45 p.m.

6.20 lakh sexual offenders listed in POCSO database, says Smriti Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani replies to the debate on POCSO (Amendment) Bill. While conceding that the rate of conviction under POCSO was very low, she says enough precautions are taken that no wrong person should be punished under the law. She says no person under 16 will be hanged under this law, while expressing regret that number of “child perpetrators” is rising.

A national database became functional in 2018, she says adding 6,20,00 perpetrators are listed and tracked by investigating agencies based on the database.

She concludes while thanking all members who rose above party lines to support the Bill.

Adhir Ranjan Choudhary (Congress, Berhampore, West Bengal) rises to wind up the Opposition. He reels out numbers on the plight of victims despite the conviction of perpetrators. He demands concerted support from the government. Even no new cases are filed the last trial will take up to 2029, he says.

Satya Pal Singh (BJP, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh) suggests that schools should impart moral education and regulation of social media.

Apurupa Poddar (Trinamool, West Bengal) says the fine against pornographic material should be increased from Rs. 5,000.

Kanimzohi (DMK, Thoothukkudi, Tamil Nadu) seeks whether the database of sexual offenders be made available to schools and institutions which deal with kids.

Anubhav Mohanty (BJD, Odisha) suggests after care for the child victims should be a full-fledged programme.

Supriya Sule (NCP, Maharashtra) wants the media to cover any child abuse case with sensitivity.

Ms. Irani replies. She informs that the media has been given guidelines for the media. Exposing the identity of a child victim is punishable with jail up to a year.

The Bill has been passed with a voice vote. Now clause by clause passing.

N.K. Premachandran moves amendment that morphing should also be added as a definition of pornography. Minister says morphing too is punishable. After the reply Mr. Premachandran withdraws his amendments.

With Minister seeking it passed, House unanimously passes the Bill.

Rajya Sabha | 6.30 p.m.

‘Govt not brave enough to call Nathuram Godse a terrorist’

Kapil Sibal (Congress, Uttar Pradesh) says there have been a lot of the UAPA even before these amendments. Percentage of acquittals is huge and convictions are so low, he says to stress his point. The House should think how long should innocent people to remain in jail as under trials, he says. While fighting terror, we should also know what is happening in the ground, he says. Bills will be passed with a manufactured majority in the Rajya Sabha, but to no avail because several provisions won't stand scrutiny of law, Mr. Sibal says. While existing provisions have ample space to prosecute anyone who supports terror, who will be deemed terrorist in the eye of the public, why do you need a separate provision to declare a person terrorist, he asks. “If everyone is innocent until proved guilty, on what basis would anyone be declared a terrorist?”

Congress member Kapil Sibal speaks in the Rajya Sabha on August 1, 2019. Photo: RSTV

On what stage would you declare a person terrorist, he asks. Hafiz Saeed is a terrorist. Nathuram Godse is terrorist, he says. “But you are not brave enough to call Godse a terrorist,” he says.

Lok Sabha | 6.20 p.m.

Lok Sabha continues debate on POCSO (Amendment) Bill.

Sumalatha Ambareesh (Independent, Mandya, Karnataka) finds fault with those opposing death penalty. Even death penalty is not enough for such heinous crimes, she argues.

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP, Nagaur, Rajasthan) says perpetrators should be hanged in public.

Darshana Vikram Jardosh (BJP, Surat, Gujarat) welcomes all the penalties suggested in the Bill.

Thol. Thirumavalavan (VCK, Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu) rises to support the bill. He says though his party is opposed to death penalty, there should be exceptions in rarest of the rare cases. He raises the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and the the conduct of the police in such cases. He says the provision of not questioning the child victim directly is not being followed and concludes while demanding POCSO special courts in every district.

Rajya Sabha | 6 p.m.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad asks that the House be adjourned now, and they can take up the Bill tomorrow.

Minister asks the House to extend its sitting and pass the UAPA (Amendment) Bill. Prakash Javadekar says that there is a backlog of Bills.

As the Treasury side says the House time can be extended, Congress member Digvijaya Singhs objects to it, says as per norms the sense of the House should be taken in consultation with floor leaders of each party.

Chair however allows to extend sitting. Opposition continues to protest.

UAPA (Amendment) Bill is taken up for discussion.

Lok Sabha | 5 p.m.

Supriya Sule (NCP) stresses on the need to have a national sex offender registry.

Rajya Sabha | 4.45 p.m.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan rises to make his reply. As he replies, Opposition tries to interrupt him. He says the Bill does not promote quackery.

The motion to pass the Bill is put to vote. The motion is adopted.

Clause-by-clause consideration begins.

Tiruchi Siva asks for a dicision when his amendment for exemption from NEET is put to vote. Nos win the division 106 votes.

The Rajya Sabha passes The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 as amended.

Lok Sabha | 3.30 p.m.

Smriti Irani rises to move that The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, be taken up for consideration.

Thirunavukkarasar (Congress) says that children are the wealth of the nation.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP) says she stands in support of the Bill, and that it goes very far in strengthening the POCSO Act.

Kanimozhi (DMK) says that the Minister has done the right thing when it comes to pornography. She asks the Minister to also include clauses on child prostitution. She also says that laws shouls not be made on emotion.

Bhartruhari Mahtab in the Chair asks the Minister if the law cannot be made gender neutral. Ms. Irani says that it will be gender neutral.

Satabdi Roy (Trinamool Congress) says children are not safe in schools, playgrounds and homes.

Rajya Sabha | 3.20 p.m.

Dr. K. Keshava Rao (TRS) says that no State will want to give up its powers.

Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) says the Centre should revisit the community health providers tag for those who aren't qualified doctors.

Rajya Sabha | 2.35 p.m.

Dr. Sen says that the members of the NMC will be puppets of the government.

He says the Bill should be sent to Select Committee. The Bill is of the ambiguous, for the ambiguous, he says.

Ram Nath Thakur [JD(U)] says that Nitish Kumar set up 29 medical colleges in Bihar.

Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) says blatant privatisation is not a panacea. Don't celebrate quackery as a kind of contribution, he says. This is an omission Bill, not a Commission Bill.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK) says the Centre is taking over the power of the State.

Narendra Jadhav (Nominated) says he supports the Bill.

Rajya Sabha| 2:15 pm

Rajya Sabha resumes.

Vijila Sathyananth, AIADMK, says a common syllabus needs to be brought to all of India before a common examination is brought in. We reject the already-institutionalised NEET, she says. NEET exam paves way for private coaching centre owners to become multi-millionaires. The community health provider should be able to prescribe only under the supervision of a medical practitioner, she says.

Sasmit Patra, BJD, asks what happens, if after 5 years of MBBS, a student does not qualify the exit.

Santanu Sen (Trinamool Congress) says Narendra Modi represented Indian doctors in a poor light in the UK. What more do you expect from this government, he asks.

V. Muraleedharan interrupts his speech saying the Member has made a derogatory statement against the Prime Minister. Opposition Benches shout at once, that it wasn't derogatory. Chair says it will be looked into.

Lok Sabha | 1:30 pm

Bheemrao Baswanthrao Patil, TRS, says earlier time required for resolution of any issue related to insolvency took about 4.3 years. The amendment was the need of the hour, he says.

Supriya Sadanand Sule, NCP, asks why liquidation is being looked at as an option. "Right now the economy is in the doldrums and there are markers screaming for help," she says. She supports the Bill but raises issues like the presence of only a single credit agency.

Pinaki Misra, BJD, says there are 14 benches of NCLT in India, out of which one is yet to be functional. He seeks clarification on the conflict between the IBC and other statutes. Government agencies "mindlessly" go after some companies, he alleges, saying "anybody and everybody is allowed to be chargesheeted".

Jayant Sinha, BJP, says the Bill is a game-changing reform, not just a constructive step. We have to establish a firm framework for the resolution process, he says. The Bill is very much in line with PM Modi's philosophy of "minimum government, maximum governance". India will cease to be a defaulter's paradise, and debtors' and creditors' rights will be protected. 6079 cases have been resolved prior to getting into the resolution process. The Code is working very well, he claims.

The amendments will better the Code, he says. First in the process of proper utilisation of our assets, we have to ensure that disputes are resolved in 14 days, he says. Where mergers are concerned, enabling better-functioning companies to take over companies in the resolution process is important.

Jayadev Galla, TDP, says although many legislations have been passed, the rising NPA issue could not be contained. Economic, international or domestic downturns, changes in government policies, could be responsible for business failure. A robust business has to be able to sustain failure as well as success. If banks give out loans without examining all factors, NPAs will continue to go up and banks will continue to escape accountability. Private sector needs to be encouraged, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 1:10 pm

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha | 12:45 pm

Meenakshi Lekhi is in the Chair.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill is under consideration.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK, says private creditors would never put the state above their private interests. Because of malpractice by corporate companies, smaller entities would be affected. Economically it would have a ripple effect, she says.

Kalyan Banerjee, AITC, says the SC had directed that a circuit board of NCLAT be created, which did not happen. He requests the Finance Minister to set up the NCLAT as soon as possible.

Suresh Kodikunnil is in the Chair.

Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, YSRCP, Ease Of Doing Business is turning into difficulty of doing biusiness. A fear psychosis exists, he states. In this country, infrastructural problems are going to start now, he says.

Krupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena, supports the Bill.

Dr. Alok Kumar Suman, JD(U), lends his support to the Bill.

Rajya Sabha | 11:45 am

Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah, INC, urges upon the government to employ quality lawyers and increase the honorarium for free legal aid services in states and districts.

Dr. Vikas Mahatme, BJP, says India has a high number of diabetic patients who are on insulin. Annually 16 crore insulin syringes are thrown in the home garbage. These syringes and needles can cause diseases among family members and house helps. HIV, AIDS, Hepatitis A and B can be caused to the workers picking up the biomedical waste generated at homes. Mr. Mahatme demands that the government frame laws to regulate this waste.

Digvijay Singh, INC, says in 2018, about 1 crore 10 lakh people were unemployed, among whom most were from rural areas. He appeals that the government engage with people who are about to be laid off from automobile industries.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, is under consideration.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, rises to speak.

"I can say with utmost sincerity that the NMC Bill is the biggest reform in the field of medical education, already passed by the Lok Sabha and brought with the blessings of Mr. Modi," he says. The Medical Council of India (MCI) in the past few decades was corrupt, he alleges. In 2010, there were stories of arrests of MCI officials. In 2013, the MCI was recreated. In 2014, with PM Modi, "a new paradigm of zero tolerance towards corruption" was started, he says.

The Bill exhorts rapid expansion of seats while also maintaining quality. It is not meant to inconvenience students in any way, he says. The National Medical Commission has 25 members out of whom 21 are doctors. One board is exclusively for PG medical education, one for UG medical education, one to ensure that standards set by the other two boards are maintained in colleges, and another to ensure maintenance of ethics.

Apprehensions raised by doctors will be addressed, he assures.

Jairam Ramesh, INC, says by partially accepting seven of the recommendations made by the Standing Committee, the Bill destroys the spirit of the Standing Committee. Every State gets a turn once in every 12 years in the Commission, he says, which should be increased to a turn every four years.

He says that of the roughly 76,000 MBBS seats in the country, 40,000 are in government medical colleges and 36,000 are in private sector, with 30,000 in private medical colleges. "This is going to open the floodgates to privatisation of medical education," he states. "I do not believe in privatisation of medical education. It is a Constitutional obligation."

"Medical is not engineering. There has to be a clinical component," he says. There should be a test of clinical capability in addition to theoretical knowledge.

Section 32 says between a doctor and a nurse, a "new species" called a community health service provider will be created. He questions this provision. If such a provision is to be introduced, it should be left to the State governments, he says. "Do not give the NMC the power to decide for the States. It is a dangerous proposition," he says.

"The intent of the bill is noble but the content, dangerous," he states.

Suresh Prabhu, BJP, says that 6% of GDP should be invested in healthcare. This figure may even be exceeded in the future, he says. The Bill is a step in the right direction, he adds. What is important is who is going to deliver what is expected of a hospital, not the private vs public hospital debate, he says. We need to find out how to deliver universal healthcare, he says.

"Education needs proper upgrade of the entire system," he says, and therefore the National Medical Commission had to be replaced. The Commission will be appointed through a search committee.

Lok Sabha | 11.15 a.m.

Matters of urgent public importnace are being discussed.

Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress, brings up the matter of the Data Protection Bill. She says there are various ministries which have private clients. If one of these ministries, for instance, the Ministry of Justice, works on the draft of the bill while also handling private clients, a basic conflict of interest occurs.

Sumedhanand Saraswati, BJP, says service roads should be built along highways.

Jagdambika Pal, BJP, says RBI sanctions all coins and notes in circulation in Indian markets. When farmers pay local sellers with coins and the seller, in turn, goes to banks deposit larger amounts in coins, the banks refuse to accept them. Mr. Pal demands that such deposits be accepted in banks.

Shyam Singh Yadav, BSP, says the U.P. Government does not look into issues related to killings of Dalits and other minorities.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP, says labourers working in Rajouri's coal mines receive meagre amounts with which they cannot sustain themselves.

Rajya Sabha| 11 a.m.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Harnath Singh Yadav, BJP, says when PM Modi addresses the country in Hindi, every citizen tunes in. He demands that the main question paper for civil service examinations should be in Hindi or other Indian languages.

Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD, says that in Delhi University, at ground zero, social justice is being violated where admission of SC, ST candidates is concerned.

Shwait Malik, BJP, says that the Punjab Government is not spending the amount it is designated to spend on the Smart City project.

Kahkashan Perween, JD(U), says there are many poor senior citizens who cannot avail government benefits. She says, like the Bihar government, the centre should make a scheme to distribute pension to citizens above 60 years of age.