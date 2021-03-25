Parliament live: Lok Sabha to consider bill to amend law governing airport economic regulatory authority

25 March 2021 10:19 IST

The Budget session of Parliament, which is scheduled to go on till April 8, is likely to be curtailed owing to the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha is set to consider and pass Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 while Rajya Sabha will consider and pass National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021.

Here are the latest updates:

Bill to amend law governing airport economic regulatory authority in LS

A bill which seeks to amend the law governing the airports economic regulator was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes to tweak the definition of "major airport" so as to extend its scope to determine the tariff for a group of airports.

The move, the government believes, will encourage development of smaller airports.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India has been determining the tariffs of aeronautical charges at major airports in the country.

Under the present Act, a "major airport" has been defined to mean any airport which has, or is designated to have, annual passengers in excess of 35 lakh. However, it does not provide for determination of tariff for a group of airports. - PTI

