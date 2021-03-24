Parliament proceedings live | March 24, 2021

24 March 2021 10:01 IST

The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The second part of the Budget Session began March 7.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha

Advertising

Advertising

OBITUARY REFERENCE to the passing away of Shri A. Mohammedjan, sitting Member.

Bill for consideration and passing

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment)Bill, 2021