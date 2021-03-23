Parliament proceedings live | Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru household names for valour and patriotism, inspiration for entire nation: Naidu

23 March 2021 10:30 IST

The Rajya Sabha will take up The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lower House yesterday, for consideration and passing.

The Lower House will debate The Finance Bill, that will give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2021-22. The House will discuss The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday.

The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The second part of the Budget Session began March 7.

Lok Sabha | 11.05 am

Vishnu Dutt Sharma of BJP speaks on provisioning of gram sabhas with computers in Khajuraho under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Yojana.

Parshottam Rupala, MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, says information has been provided.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin for the day.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu makes a reference to the 90th anniversary of martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

"The trio have become household names for valour and patriotism," he says, and adds they are an inspiration for the entire nation.

Members stand in silence as a mark of respect.

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Lok Sabha convenes for the day.

Kirit Solanki is in the chair. He reads out a homage to Bhagat Singh. Two minutes silence is observed in the House.

Legislative Business

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021

The Finance Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and return

The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2021

The Appropriation Bill, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021

The Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021

The Puducherry Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2021

Bill for consideration and passing

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021