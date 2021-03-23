Parliament proceedings live | Proceedings to begin at 11 a.m. in both Houses

The Rajya Sabha will take up The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lower House yesterday, for consideration and passing.

The Lower House will debate The Finance Bill, that will give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2021-22. The House will discuss The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday.

The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The second part of the Budget Session began March 7.

Here are the latest updates:

Legislative Business

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021

The Finance Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and return

The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2021

The Appropriation Bill, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021

The Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021

The Puducherry Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2021

Bill for consideration and passing

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021