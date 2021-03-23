Parliament proceedings live | Proceedings to begin at 11 a.m. in both Houses

The Rajya Sabha will take up The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lower House yesterday, for consideration and passing.
The Lower House will debate The Finance Bill, that will give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2021-22. The House will discuss The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday.
The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The second part of the Budget Session began March 7.
Here are the latest updates:
Lok Sabha
Bills for consideration and passing
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021
The Finance Bill, 2021
Rajya Sabha
Bills for consideration and return
The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2021
The Appropriation Bill, 2021
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2021
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021
The Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021
The Puducherry Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2021
Bill for consideration and passing
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021