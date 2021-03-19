Parliament proceedings live | Session in both Houses to begin at 11 a.m.

19 March 2021 09:57 IST

Lok Sabha to discuss The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Lok Sabha will take up The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 today.

On Thursday, The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha undertook discussion on various issues, including queries around roads and infrastructure, the new vehicle scrappage policy, and the Modi govt’s record in dealing with dissent. The Rajya Sabha passed the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 that increases the maximum foreign investment allowed in an insurance company from 49% to 74%, amid criticism from the Opposition parties on the clause enabling “control and ownership” by foreign investors.

The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The second part of the Budget Session began March 7.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha will have the following discussions:

Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Tourism

Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Discussion on the working of the ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development

Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Lok Sabha

Legislative Business

Consideration of Rajya Sabha Amendments

Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021