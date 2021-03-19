Parliament proceedings live | Session in both Houses to begin at 11 a.m.

The Lok Sabha will take up The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 today.
On Thursday, The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha undertook discussion on various issues, including queries around roads and infrastructure, the new vehicle scrappage policy, and the Modi govt’s record in dealing with dissent. The Rajya Sabha passed the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 that increases the maximum foreign investment allowed in an insurance company from 49% to 74%, amid criticism from the Opposition parties on the clause enabling “control and ownership” by foreign investors.
The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The second part of the Budget Session began March 7.
Here are the latest updates:
The Rajya Sabha will have the following discussions:
Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Tourism
Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Discussion on the working of the ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development
Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Legislative Business
Consideration of Rajya Sabha Amendments
Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Bills for consideration and passing
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021
The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021