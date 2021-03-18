Parliament proceedings | Insurance (Amendment) Bill to be taken up in RS today

18 March 2021 09:40 IST

Both Houses saw multiple adjournments on all days of last week as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the rising prices of fuel in the country.

Here are the latest updates:

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

Advertising

Advertising

Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion and Voting: Supplementary Demands for Grants

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion and Voting: Working of the Ministy