Parliament proceedings | Insurance (Amendment) Bill to be taken up in RS today

A view of the Parliament house during the Budget session which began on January 29, 2021, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Both Houses saw multiple adjournments on all days of last week as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the rising prices of fuel in the country.

Here are the latest updates:

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

  • Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion and Voting: Supplementary Demands for Grants

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

  • Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion and Voting: Working of the Ministy

  • Ministry of Tourism
  • Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2021 9:41:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proceedings-live-march-18-2021/article34096721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY