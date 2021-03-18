Parliament proceedings | Insurance (Amendment) Bill to be taken up in RS today

Both Houses saw multiple adjournments on all days of last week as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the rising prices of fuel in the country.
Here are the latest updates:
Lok Sabha
Bill for Consideration and Passing
- Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021
Discussion and Voting: Supplementary Demands for Grants
Rajya Sabha
Bill for Consideration and Passing
- Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021
Discussion and Voting: Working of the Ministy
- Ministry of Tourism
- Ministry of Food Processing Industries