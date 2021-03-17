Parliament proceedings updates | Lok Sabha to discuss demand of grants

17 March 2021 09:43 IST

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are, on Wednesday, scheduled to discuss and vote on various ministerial matters, including demand of grants and working of Railways, Tourism, and Food Processing Industries ministries.

Both Houses saw multiple adjournments on all days of last week as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the rising prices of fuel in the country.

Here are the latest updates:

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Discussion and Voting: Demands for Grants

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Rajya Sabha

Discussion and Voting: Working of the Ministy