Parliament proceedings updates | Lok Sabha to discuss demand of grants

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are, on Wednesday, scheduled to discuss and vote on various ministerial matters, including demand of grants and working of Railways, Tourism, and Food Processing Industries ministries.
Both Houses saw multiple adjournments on all days of last week as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the rising prices of fuel in the country.
Here are the latest updates:
Lok Sabha
Discussion and Voting: Demands for Grants
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
- Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Rajya Sabha
Discussion and Voting: Working of the Ministy
- Ministry of Railways
- Ministry of Tourism
- Ministry of Food Processing Industries