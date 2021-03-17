Parliament proceedings updates | Lok Sabha to discuss demand of grants

A view of the Parliament house during the Budget session which began on January 29, 2021, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are, on Wednesday, scheduled to discuss and vote on various ministerial matters, including demand of grants and working of Railways, Tourism, and Food Processing Industries ministries.

Both Houses saw multiple adjournments on all days of last week as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the rising prices of fuel in the country.

Here are the latest updates:

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Discussion and Voting: Demands for Grants

  • Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
  • Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Rajya Sabha

Discussion and Voting: Working of the Ministy

  • Ministry of Railways
  • Ministry of Tourism
  • Ministry of Food Processing Industries
