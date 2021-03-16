Parliament proceedings updates | Allied and Healthcare Professions bill to be taken up today

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to consider, discuss and pass bills including amendments to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order Bill and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Bill 2020. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, which was introduced in the House by Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, will also be considered.

Both Houses saw multiple adjournments on all days of last week as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the rising prices of fuel in the country.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion and Voting: Demands for Grants

Ministry of Railways, Education, Health and Family Welfare, and Road Transport and Highways

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020

National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020

Discussion and Voting

Ministry of Jal Shakti, Railways and Tourism and Food Processing Industries.