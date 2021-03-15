Parliament proceedings live | Five Bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

15 March 2021 10:38 IST

Five Bills set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in both the Houses regarding the recent developments pertaining to the welfare of Indians living abroad, NRIs and PIOs in the COVID-19 situation.

Both Houses saw multiple adjournments on all days of last week as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the rising prices of fuel in the country.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

Rajya Sabha | 11.10 am

A demand for the setting up of special task force to preserve historical monuments in Manipur is raised by Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba of BJP.

Prasanta Nanda of BJD asks that Odissi music be given due classical status.

Phulo Devi Netam of Congress raises the issue of lack of proper housing facilities for paramilitary jawans. "They have to vacate the official accommodation in Delhi within three years of being allotted the house. This impacts the education of their children. Overstay invites penalty of up to Rs. 28,000. Jawans should be provided such accommodation for minimum six years."

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Lok Sabha proceedings starts

Speaker Om Birla welcomes Inter Parliamentary Union Chief on his India visit. The IPU chief is seated in the Speaker's Gallery.

Biju Janata Dal MP B. Mahtab asks about the affiliation of B.Ed colleges in States.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, replying on training of Teachers online during the pandemic, says nearly 27 lakh teachers covered.

Ritesh Pandey of Bahujan Samaj Party asks a question on training of teachers.

BJP MP from Arunachal, Tapir Gao, also asks a question to the HRD Minister on how much money the Ministry would spend on training its teachers in remote areas.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings start

Department related standing committee report on Home Affairs laid on the table of the House by committee chairman Anand Sharma.

Report on tourism and culture laid down on the table of the House by G. Venkatesh.

Public Accounts Committee report presented in the House by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Zero Hour begins.

Legislative Business

Lok Sabha

Bills to be introduced

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

Bill for consideration and passing

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019