Parliament proceedings updates | Houses to take up bills after multiple stalled sessions

10 March 2021 09:45 IST

For the past two days, both Houses of Parliament have failed to function amidst protests from Opposition members, who've demanded a debate on the frequent hike in fuel prices.

Here are the latest updates:

Legislative Business

Lok Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Advertising

Advertising

National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion and Voting on the Demands for Grants of the M/o Railways for 2021-22

Discussion and Voting on the Demands for Grants of the M/o Education for 2021-22

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019

Discussion of the working of M/o Railways

Discussion of the working of M/o Jal Shakti

Over 72% rise in number of UAPA cases registered in 2019

There has been over 72% increase in the number of persons arrested under the anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act) in 2019 compared to 2015, data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Lok Sabha shows.

As many as 1948 persons were arrested under the UAPA in 1226 cases registered across the country in 2019. Such cases registered in 2015-2018 stood at 897, 922, 901 and 1182 and the number of those arrested was 1128, 999, 1554 and 1421 respectively.

Read more

Parliamentary panel anguished over delay in 888 road projects

There are 888 road projects delayed under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture noted with anguish.

In its report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the panel said these projects were worth ₹3,15,373.3 crore and covered 27,600 km.

“The Committee desires the Ministry to focus and prioritise completion of ongoing delayed projects instead of announcing and awarding new road projects,” the report said.

Read more