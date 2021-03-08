Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha proceedings begin on first day of second part of Budget session

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to begin from today but its duration is likely to be curtailed as most top politicians are busy campaigning for Assembly polls taking place in March-April. As of now, the Session will conclude on April 8.

Focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get the various demands for grants for the year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. Some of the bills listed by the government include the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Crypto currency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

The first part of the Budget session started on January 29 with the President's address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. The address was boycotted by over 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha

Proceedings begin

Former Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MP Biswajit Diamary takes oath as BJP MP. He had resigned from BPF to join the BJP. Mr. Daimary takes oath in Bodo language.

Newly elected BJP MPs from Gujarat Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya and Dineshchandra Anavadiya take oath. The two seats had fallen vacant on death of Congress leader Ahmed Patel and BJP MP Abhay Bharadwaj.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks the Members not to wear party symbols inside the house.

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing:

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019