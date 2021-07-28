National28 July 2021 10:21 IST
Parliament proceedings | IBC Bill to be taken up in Lok Sabha
Updated: 28 July 2021 10:21 IST
As both Houses of Parliament continued to see protests by the Opposition and frequent adjournments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the BJP MPs to “expose” the Opposition parties for disrupting proceedings when the government had repeatedly said it was willing to discuss any issue.
Here are the latest updates:
Lok Sabha
Bill for Consideration and Passing
- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021
Discussion and Voting on the Supplementary DFGs 2021-22
Rajya Sabha
Bill for Consideration and Passing
- Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021
