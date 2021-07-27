Parliament proceedings updates | Congress asks for discussion on Pegasus cyberattack with PM Modi, Amit Shah in the House

After the Parliament was disrupted for the sixth day in a row, the Congress party said that a discussion on Pegasus cyberattack in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, followed by a judicial probe are the pre-conditions for Parliament to function.

This was to counter criticism from the government, which has accused the Opposition of disrupting Parliament since the beginning of the ongoing Monsoon session.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion and Voting on the Supplementary DFGs 2021-22

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

- Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

- Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021