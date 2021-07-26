Parliament proceedings updates | Lok Sabha to take up amendments to IBC Act

A week after it began, the Monsoon session of the Parliament has so far failed to function fully on any single day following protests from the Opposition parties on issues ranging from the “Pegasus” controversy to the farmers’ agitation.

In Rajya Sabha Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen was suspended for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session for snatching and tearing off the statement on Pegasus which the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading. The motion seeking his suspension was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and passed by a voice vote.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha

Bill for Introduction

- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Bills for Consideration and Passing

- Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

- National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Withdrawal

- Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2012

Bills for Consideration and Passing

- Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

- Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021