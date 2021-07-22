Parliament proceedings updates | Monsoon session to reconvene amidst farmers' protests

Nearly a week after the beginning of the Monsoon session, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are yet to have a whole uninteruppted day of functioning. Since Monday, the first day of the session, Opposition parties have been protesting various issue including the Pegasus spyware scandal, the consistent hike in fuel prices, and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

Meanwhile, security at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi has been tightened in view of a protest by farmers against the Centre's against the three agricultural reform laws amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, officials said.

Here are the latest updates:

Farmers to protest at Parliament today

The protest against the three agricultural reform laws has come full circle, with farm unions arriving at Parliament on July 22, to demand the repeal of the laws passed 10 months ago.

With Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal giving official approval for a staggered agitation at Jantar Mantar during the monsoon session, farm leaders says the government must take responsibility for ensuring there is no conflict or chaos as seen on the Republic Day, the last time the protesters entered the capital.