Parliament proceedings updates | Rajya Sabha to discuss Union Budget today

11 February 2021 08:57 IST

Both the Houses are expected to discuss the Union Budget. Rajya Sabha will debate on Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 while Lok Sabha is set to take up Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Here are the updates:

Rajya Sabha | 9.20 am

Restriction on constructions near military posts

Elamalal Kareem (CPI-M) brings up onbjections to the restriction on construction work near military establishments in Kerala.

He says that there are 193 stations where a No Objection Certificate is required to construct anything within 100 metres. "Kozhikode in Kerala is not included in the list, and yet no construction is permitted," he says.

Rajya Sabha | 9.10 am

Issue of M.P.'s Sahariya community raised

Digvijaya Singh (Congress) asks that the Sahariya community in Madhya Pradesh be included in the Extreme Backward Category. As of now, they get benefits only in Chambal and Gwalior divisions. He demands that benefit be provided in other parts of the State as well. Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot responds to this, and says that the Centre has not received any such proposal from the State government.

D.P. Vats (BJP) raises a demand for more government jobs for widows of war soldiers.

L Hanumanthaiah (Congress) calls for an independent institute for classical language in Karnataka.

Rajya Sabha | 9 am

Rajya Sabha proceeding start.

Motion for election of one of the members to committee for Official Languages is adopted.

Zero hour begins.

Harnath Singh Yadav (BJP) demands that Supreme Court and High Court verdicts be provided in Hindi and other regional languages.

Jharna Das Baidya (CPI-M) demands a railway network for two tribal-dominated districts in Tripura.

Narain Dass Gupta (AAP) raises a request to open more gates at metro stations in Delhi. Currently, in adherence to COVID-19 restrictions, only one gate is open. This is leading to long queues, and causing inconvenience to the public, he says

Rajya Sabha

General Discussion on Union Budget 2021-22

Bill for Consideration and Passing:

Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

Highlights of the President’s Address 2021

General Discussion on the Union Budget for 2021-2022

Bill for Consideration and Passing