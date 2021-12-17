Parliament Live Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

17 December 2021 10:43 IST

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu informed the house that he has spoken to Leader of House Piyush Goyal and opposition leaders and urged them to talk to each other to resolve the stalemate.

On it's 14th day, both the houses were adjourned early due to separate ongoing protests.

Here are the updates:

Lok Sabha | 11.32 a.m.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.00 p.m.

The Speaker adjourns the Lok Sabha till 2.00 p.m. after protesting members refused to obey his directions to return back to their seats to enable smooth operation of the House.

Lok Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Speaker continues to urge members protesting in the Well to return to their seats. "This new practice of sloganeering is not correct," he says.

Lok Sabha | 11.29 a.m.

To question on whether a Plastic Park will be established in Bihar, Bhagwant Khuba, MoS, Chemicals and Fertilizers says "Government has currently work ongoing for 10 plastic parks, 2 of which are in principle. Bihar has yet to send a proposal for a plastic park."

Lok Sabha | 11.26 a.m.

Bharati Pawar, MoS, Health and Family Welfare answers a question regarding M.D. seats in medical college and also of status regarding medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, specifically Gautam Buddha Nagar

Lok Sabha | 11.20 a.m.

As members continue to protest in Lok Sabha, Speaker reminds the members that if property of Lok Sabha is damaged, its responsibility will fall on the member concerned.

Rajya Sabha | 11.19 a.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday 11.00 a.m.

The Chair appeals to the House to arrive at a consensus, and discuss the issue. "I have spoken to a few Opposition members, and other ruling party members, and I appeal to everybody to discuss the issue and sort it out. To give time to sort out issues, I adjourn the House," he says.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu informed the house that he has spoken to Leader of House Piyush Goyal and opposition leaders and urged them to talk to each other to resolve the stalemate and allow the house to function. Allowing them time to speak to each other, he adjourned the house for the day

Lok Sabha | 11.16 a.m.

Smriti Irani while attempting to answer questions amongst constant sloganeering says, "As I stand today to answer, I am blocked by certain gentlemen who have placards,...if they truly believe in servicing the needs of poor women in children in the country, my request to them is to ensure that I speak."

She remarks that members of certain party protesting must first denounce their own member from Karnataka for his objectionable remarks.

Rajya Sabha | 11.13 a.m.

The Chair appreciates the work done by Jairam Ramesh for giving timely reports on the parliamentary standing committee that Mr. Ramesh is the head of.

Lok Sabha | 11.12 a.m.

'Data of minor children should not be made available in public'

On a question regarding data of Poshan Tracker not being made available in public domain, Ms. Irani says, "To maintain privacy of women and children, especially minor children whose data should not be made publically available is an issue close to my heart

Rajya Sabha | 11.07 a.m.

Mr. Naidu says that people who have given their papers to be laid in the House should not be absent. "I will not allow such things in future," he says. Unless there is an issue, they can't be just absent from the proceedings, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 11.05 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

Venkaiah Naidu, the Chair, says that Durga Puja in Kolkata has been included in the UNESCO intangible heritage list. "Cutting across religions, traditions, this move comes as a major success to the citizens of the country," he says. He further congratulates the citizens of the country for continuing the tradition since generations, and preserving it.

Lok Sabha | 11.02 a.m.

Lok Sabha proceedings start

Lok Sabha proceedings start with Question Hour

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani responds to a question, regarding malnutrition levels increasing during COVID-19 "We ensured in collaboration with State Governments, that every 15 days ration that was to be accrued to women and children was delivered to their doorstep."

10.40 a.m

Legislative Business for December 17, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. Anurag Singh Thakur to introduce The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021.

2. Bhupender Yadav to introduce The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021.

3. Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

4. Appropriation (No. 5) Bill 2021 to be moved for introduction, consideration and passing

5. Consideration of Rajya Sabha Amendments regarding the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

6. Further discussion on climate change raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021.

7. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sougata Ray to raise discussion on price rise.

8. Private Members' Business

Rajya Sabha:

1. Papers to be laid on the table.

2. Kiren Rijiju to move to introduce The Mediation Bill, 2021.

3. Private Members' Legislative Business

10.30 a.m.

Day 14 recap

Protests by Opposition members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha led to early adjournments in both Houses, as the issue Lakhimpur Kheri took centre stage.