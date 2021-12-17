Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha to take up National Anti-Doping Bill and Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on December 15, 202.   | Photo Credit: SansadTV/LS via PTI

On it's 14th day, both the houses were adjourned early due to separate ongoing protests.

Here are the updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.05 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

Venkaiah Naidu, the Chair, says that Durga Puja in Kolkata has been included in the UNESCO intangible heritage list. "Cutting across religions, traditions, this move comes as a major success to the citizens of the country," he says. He further congratulates the citizens of the country for continuing the tradition since generations, and preserving it.

Lok Sabha | 11.02 a.m.

Lok Sabha proceedings start

Lok Sabha proceedings start with Question Hour

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani responds to a question, regarding malnutrition levels increasing during COVID-19 "We ensured in collaboration with State Governments, that every 15 days ration that was to be accrued to women and children was delivered to their doorstep."

10.40 a.m

Legislative Business for December 17, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. Anurag Singh Thakur to introduce The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021.

2.  Bhupender Yadav to introduce The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021.

3. Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

4. Appropriation (No. 5) Bill 2021 to be moved for introduction, consideration and passing

5. Consideration of Rajya Sabha Amendments regarding the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

6. Further discussion on climate change raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021.

7. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sougata Ray to raise discussion on price rise.

8. Private Members' Business

Rajya Sabha:

1. Papers to be laid on the table.

2. Kiren Rijiju to move to introduce The Mediation Bill, 2021.

3. Private Members' Legislative Business

10.30 a.m.

Day 14 recap

Protests by Opposition members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha led to early adjournments in both Houses, as the issue Lakhimpur Kheri took centre stage.

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
Parliament proceedings
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2021 11:06:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proceedings-live-december-17/article37974930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY