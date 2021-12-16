Parliament Live Updates | Both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m.

16 December 2021 10:40 IST

On it's 13th day, both the houses were adjourned early due to separate ongoing protests.

Today the Lower House will up for discussion, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and Appropriation (No. 5) Bill 2021.

Rajya Sabha will continue its discussion on the Omicron variant.

Here are the updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.09 a.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

Within nine minutes of convening for the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the house till 2:00 pm.

There were multiple notices from opposition parties to suspend the business of the day to debate Lakhimpur Kheri and the SIT report. All the notices were rejected by the Chairman.

Lok Sabha | 11.09 a.m.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

House adjourned till 2 p.m. due to protests by opposition.

Lok Sabha | 11.08 a.m.

Jugal Kishore Sharma (BJP) asks a question on J&K metro rail project.

"Sloganeering is not a good practice...the public has chosen you to represent it," Speaker Om Birla says amidst constant sloganeering.

Rajya Sabha | 11.07 a.m.

When Jairam Ramesh, opposition member lays the paper of Data Protection Bill on the table, he says, if the government is accommodative, the opposition can discuss the issue, to which the Chair says, "maintain the same attitude for all issues"

Lok Sabha | 11.05 a.m.

Speaker attempts to begin the Question Hour as members of the opposition start protesting.

Rahul Gandhi starts speaking on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident during Question Hour, Speaker Om Birla asks him to stick to the agreed format of Question Hour.

Rajya Sabha | 11.04 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Venkaiah Naidu, Chair, addresses the session about Vijay Diwas. He says, "It's been 50 years since Bangladesh was formed, and India played a very important role in that, and on this 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, we celebrate the armed forces who protect the country." He also says that Bangladesh and India have a very cordial relationship since the formation of the country.

Lok Sabha | 11.01 a.m.

Lok Sabha proceedings start

Lok Sabha proceedings start.

Speaker informs the House of the death of Group Captain Varun Singh, and observes a moment of silence. He also wishes the citizens of Bangladesh on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas.

10.40 a.m.

Legislative Business for December 16, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. Bhupender Yadav to introduce The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

2. Appropriation (No. 5) Bill 2021 for introduction, consideration and passing

3. Further discussion on climate change raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021.

Rajya Sabha:

1. Papers to be laid on the table.

2. Further discussion on the situation arising out of cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus in the country, raised by G.K. Vasan on the 15th of December, 2021.

10.30 a.m.

Day 13 recap

Protests by Opposition members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha led to early adjournments in both Houses.

While the Upper House members protested after the Deputy Chairman yet again disallowed a discussion on the long-running issue of 12 suspended MPs, Lok Sabha members registered their protest over the findings of the SIT report on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.