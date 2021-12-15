Parliament proceedings live

15 December 2021 10:20 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding the sacking of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni

Rajya Sabha passed two bills — The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Both bills seek to replace ordinances and pertains to increasing the tenure of heads.

The Lok Sabha passed the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for this financial year. The government has sought permission to spend ₹3,73,761 crore additionally this fiscal, which would mean an additional outgo of ₹2,99,243 crore.

The opposition parties continued to raise the issue of the suspension of MPs, staged a walk out and even boycotted the session.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the updates:

Lok Sabha | 11:01 am

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

The Speaker urges the House to let the Question Hour begin amid protests from the Opposition members. The protesting members are in the Well of the House.

10:21 am

Citing the UP SIT report that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a pre-planned murder and not a negligent act, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding the sacking of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress will also have a meeting at 10:30 am to discuss strategy.

10:20 am

Legislative Business for December 15, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

Question Hour

Consideration of any item of Government Business entered in the Revised List of Business for Tuesday, the 14 th December, 2021 and not concluded on that day.

Rajya Sabha:

Papers to be laid on the table.

Discussion on Omicron variant spread in the country.

Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Bill to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

10:15 am

Day 12 recap

The suspension of 12 opposition MPs continued to echo in Rajya Sabha. The opposition parties continued to raise it, staged a walk out and even boycotted the session. The Rajya Sabha Chairman, and the government too are firm on their stand - they will consider revocation only if the suspended members tender an apology. The Upper House also witnessed some commotion when AAP member Sanjay Singh attempted to disrupt proceedings by entering the well of the House.

The Upper House passed two bills — The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Both bills seek to replace ordinances and pertains to increasing the tenure of heads.

The Lok Sabha passed the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for this financial year. The government has sought permission to spend Rs 3,73,761 crore additionally this fiscal, which would mean an additional outgo of Rs 2,99,243 crore. The remaining funds will be met through savings or enhanced receipts from various ministries.