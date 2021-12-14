Parliament Updates | December 14, 2021

On the eleventh day of Parliament, the Lok Sabha passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while the Upper House cleared the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Today the lower house will take up The Appropriation (No.5) Bill,2021, while the Rajya Sabha will discuss The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Here are the updates:

Lok Sabha | 7 p.m.

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 a.m. on December 15.

Rajya Sabha | 4.15 pm

Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao lists out the amount recovered by the Enforcement Directorate from defaulters such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The ED not only curbed terror financing and money laundering but also recovered money from them.

He targets Congress with Bofors scam, illegal remittances in Sweden, coalgate scam among others.

The House passes the bill via voice vote and is adjourned for the day.

Lok Sabha | 4.00 pm

Saugata Roy (TMC) claims the government has begged Tatas to takeover Air India. History will remember the Finance Minister as the biggest saleswoman, he says.

Midhun Reddy (YSRCP) takes up the special category Status for Andhra Pradesh. The bifurcation was the only issue where both UPA and NDA came together and split a State.

Lok Sabha | 3.50 pm

'Who are the other bidders for Air India?'

Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) blames the government for Air India loss. In over seven years, you are not able to make a PSU profitable, he claims. He also asks who were the other bidders for Air India, he asks.

He recalls the give up subsidy campaign on LPG cyclinders. Today, we are getting only Rs. 12 as a subsidy. Earlier only women cry while cooking, now the entire family cries, he says.

He claims the IBC is fradulent. The haircuts are unbelievable, the nationalised banks are facing losses but corporates are benefitting for it, he claims.

Rajya Sabha | 3.20 pm

'The tenure of a position is always debatable'

Suresh Prabhu (BJP) is the first speaker. He elaborates how innovative methods are used to bring black money in circulation and how the Enforcement Directorate has a daunting task to prevent them.

The tenure of a position is always debatable. Even the Constituent Assembly debated on the tenure. But what matters is that the term should be long enough to implement the task.

Rajya Sabha | 3.15 pm

MoS PMO Jitendra Singh moves another Bill — the CVC (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill proposes to extend the tenure of the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to five years. The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

With the opposition boycotting the session today, the resolution against the ordinance is not being taken up.

Lok Sabha | 3.10 pm

Lok Sabha is discussing supplementary demand for grants. Nishikant Dubey (BJP) uses his time to highlight the achievements of the NDA government. Today, railways is competing with budget airlines. It was Mr. Modi who brought Railway Budget under Financial Budget. Due to this, there is no dearth for funds and it is seen in the development of stations.

Rajya Sabha | 2.58 p.m.

'History may not forgive those who abstained themselves from discussion'

Jitendra Singh reminds the house that the "importance of this goes beyond the party lines," adding that history may not forgive those who abstained themselves from discussing the bill. "In their misguided enthusiasm to oppose PM Modi they have gone to the extent of showing irreverence to an institution that enjoys the reverence of all citizens of the country," he adds.

He recalls how when Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM, his government cooperated with CBI for all cases filed by the then UPA government.

Mr. Singh says India is one of the few countries where the tenure of heads of agencies are low.

He requests the House to pass the Bill. The Bill is passed by voice vote.

Rajya Sabha | 2.44 p.m.

G. K. Vasan of TMC(M) says pending cases need to be given speedy inquiry, while voicing support for the bill.

Brijlal (BJP) says "CBI has worked greatly to combat the problem of terrorism funding."

Rajya Sabha | 2.42 p.m.

M. Thambidurai of AIADMK addresses the house on the bill extends support for the same.

Ram Nath Thakur of JD (U) discussing the bill, urges that the bill will be more fruitful if there is also an accompanying clause to have a deadline by which investigation of cases is completed

Lok Sabha | 2.35 p.m.

Lok Sabha reconvenes

Lok Sabha reconvenes.

Supplementary Demands for Grants being taken up with Shashi Tharoor addressing the House. "This is not a Jai Jawan Jai Kisan era under this government, it is an Na Jawan Na Kisan era," he says.

Rajya Sabha | 2.32 p.m.

Amar Patnaik (BJD) continues the discussion on the bill. Enumerates various steps taken by Odisha government to tackle government and voices support for the bill.

"The actions of these organisations should be fair," he says while also urging that problem of organisations like ED being short-staffed be addressed.

"It is better that these organisation right from the start follow a process that is transparent," he says.

Rajya Sabha | 2.24 p.m.

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) D. P. Vats continues with his address. "CBI director cannot be on musical chair, he has to be stable," he says.

Rajya Sabha | 2.19 p.m.

Protesting members walk out of the House

Mallikarjun Kharge takes the floor again to address the Deputy Chairman directly, again asks that suspension of 12 MPs be revoked.

The Deputy Chairman does not allow for the discussion to take place, following which protesting members walk out of the House.

Rajya Sabha | 2.16 p.m.

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) D. P. Vats says, "Director's tenure have been 7 years to 10 years. In international agencies also, average tenure for senior officials has been 5-10 years. As far as India is concerned, Prime Minister's zero tolerance policy is a step forward."

Rajya Sabha | 2.06 p.m.

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 being taken up in the House

Amidst protest by Opposition — Dr Jitendra Singh, (MoS) (IC), Personnel Public Grievances and Pension, moves the Bill further to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

"The nation is faced with the triple menace of corruption, black money and international crime," says Dr. Jitendra Singh introducing the bill.

"The amendment does not seek to increase the tenure, rather it seeks to put an embargo on tenure, which is of 5 years," he adds.

Rajya Sabha | 2.02 p.m.

Rajya Sabha reconvenes

Rajya Sabha reconvenes.

Mallikarjun Kharge speaks on the issue of suspended MPs. Deputy Chairman says nothing of what he said will go on record.

Statutory Resolution not moved.

1.35 p.m.

Opposition takes out protest march

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with opposition parties MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha takes out protest march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk, over suspension of MPs, in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha | 1.30 p.m.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:30 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 1.28 p.m.

Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP) raises the issue of Delhi Government's promise to provide Rs. 1 crore compensation to "Corona warriors" who lost their life due to COVID-19

Lok Sabha | 1.18 p.m.

Prabhubhai Vasava (BJP) speaks on the issue of PG-NEET counselling which he says is leading to a shortage of doctors.

Syed Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM) speaks on rare diseases not being covered under Health welfare schemes of the government, brings up the example of Type 1 diabetes in children.

Jugal Kishore Sharma (BJP) raises the topic of increasing the proposed connectivity of Jammu and Kashmir metro rail project.

Lok Sabha | 12.58 p.m.

Narendra Kumar (BJP) speaks on the issue of MNREGA workplace hazard compensation being too low at Rs. 25,000 and requests that it be increased to Rs. 1,00,000.

Hasnain Masoodi (J&KNC) speaks on the issue of temporary schooling of migrant tribal communities of Jammu and Kashmir

Lok Sabha | 12.44 p.m.

Speaking on the ' Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids/Appliances' scheme Supriya Sule raises the issue of Cochlear implant being an expensive machine. She requests the government to include one cochlear implant in the scheme and support children requiring cochlear implant till they are 18 or 21 .

Sougata Ray (AITC) addresses the house on the rising Omicron cases in India and in light of that demands that booster dose be started immediately, along with vaccine being started for 12-18-year-old. "We are all scared whether third wave will happen!," he says.

Lok Sabha | 12.30 p.m.

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) raises the issue of Spine Muscular Atrophy among children. He speaks on how the medicine for this condition is imported, and hence comes at an increased cost, urges government to find a solution for the same.

DNV Senthilkumar (DMK) speaks on the "unscrupulous taxation policy of Union Government on Petrol and Diesel".

Lok Sabha | 12.25 p.m.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) says "Where investment is required it should be preceded by Policy. I want to ask this house what is the policy for bringing Bihar out of the staus of a backward State. We do not have a Greenfield airport, a stadium for International-level sports. What is the roadmap for all this?"

Girish Chandra (BSP) raises the issue of students alleging discrimination in the process of Viva examination in the Jawaharlal Nehru University. "SC/ST students are getting merely 1-2 marks out of 30 in Viva exams"

Lok Sabha | 12.13 p.m.

Kalyan Banerjee (INC) raises the topic of death of an Omicron patient in the U.K.

Hasnain Masoodi (J&KNC) requests the Speaker to allow for a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir

Lok Sabha | 12.11 p.m.

'Tentacle of Omicron has been spreading'

Tentacle of Omicron has been spreading in other States also, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (INC) says urging the government to be alert about the same. He also recommends that the government also increase pace of work on vaccine for children.

Rajya Sabha | 12.02 p.m.

Rajya Sabha is adjourned to meet at 2 p.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:00pm after the protests by opposition parties escalated over Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's refusal to allow Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak. A war of words emerged between Parliamentary Affairs Ministers Prahlad Patel and Sanjay Singh. Mr Naidu told the marshals to show Mr Singh out, but he continued to stay on, which forced the adjournment.

Nearly 14 members were sitting in the well of the House from Congress, Shiv Sena, DMK and CPI(M).

Rajya Sabha | 12.02 p.m.

Subhash Chandra Bose Pilli (YSRCP) says bifurcation of united Andhra has caused numerous rifts between both the States. He seeks the government to fulfil the commitments made in the floor of the House seven years ago.

Sasmit Patra (BJD) speaks on LWE in Odisha. He says the LWE has come down in Odisha. He seeks 4-laning road in Malkangiri regions, he also seeks more infra development in this region.

The Chair reiterates that there will be no change in the stance of suspension. Sloganeering grows louder.

Chair orders AAP's Sanjay Singh to leave the House.

Lok Sabha | 12.01 p.m.

"During 1960-70 millets used to be consumed at large but it has reduced over the years. Right now, millets is consumed in large quantities in foreign countries because it provides a lot of benefits" Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) says asking whether governement has any solution to increase the shelf life of Bajra

Our scientists at ICR have worked and researched to produce a new variety, the flour made by which won't go bad for 6 months. It is yet to be launched, responds Kailash Choudhary

Lok Sabha | 11.55 a.m.

'Declare cow as national animal'

Kirodi Lal Meena (BJP) seeks Central law to declare cow as the national animal.

Mahesh Poddar (BJP) suggests incentivising bio-ethanol using farm waste such as stubble.

Vishambar Prasad Nishad (SP) starts with farmers issue but ends up supporting suspended MPs. Your remarks won't go on records, says the Chair.

Lok Sabha | 11.48 a.m.

To a question regarding farms being destroyed due to annual Assam floods, and whether Crop Diversification scheme can help with the same, Kailash Choudhary responds, "Crop Diversification is running as per a program. As far as flooding is concerned, since agriculture is a State subject, State can send a proposal to the Centre. We have conducted research to find solutions for future problems like these"

Rajya Sabha | 11.43 a.m.

A BSP member raises the issue of low enrollment ratio of SC students in higher education.

D.P. Vats (BJP) praises Khap Panchayats. He says media is portraying a wrong picture of Khap panchayats. They are progressive and promotes brotherhood, he says.

Nadimul Haque (TMC) says fuel prices affect the bottom 20% of the population. He wants the government to rethink the neo-liberal policies of the government.

Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP) speaks on unfair advantage of Facebook and Google in advertising revenue.

Selvaganabathy (BJP) seeks increasing reservation for Puducherry students in central colleges in the UT.

Rajya Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Zero Hour continues in the Rajya Sabha amidst protest

The Chair proceeds with Zero Hour, despite Congress and its allies storming the Well. "This is uncivilized, unparliamentary," the Chair says.

Narendra Jadhav (Nominated) speaks on post-COVID complication, especially blood clots and other cardio-vascular diseases. He seeks reduction in the cost of pacemaker and cardio vascular surgeries.

G.K. Vasan (TMC-M) seeks Scheduled Tribe status to Narikurava community in Tamil Nadu. The community recently made headlines with the movie Jai Bhim.

Sukendhu Shekar Roy (TMC) says as much as 64% hair cut has been allowed by IBC tribunals. There is also the question of carterlisation. This is leading to huge loss to PSU banks. There should be an inquiry, he says.

Lok Sabha | 11.28 a.m.

Ravneet Singh points out that prices of cars have gone up 30%. "We have had outdated technology till now in India, and since we have to therefore import the cars, the prices shoot up because of import duties. Once we bring forth the latest technology, costs will go down since we will be producing locally. In the global automobile industry, India has less than 2% share. This will improve with the PLI scheme

Lok Sabha | 11.23 a.m.

On PLI scheme for automobile sector

To a question regarding the PLI scheme for automobile sector, Krishan Pal responds, "The main aim of this scheme is to work towards cars with improved technology. We will be able to produce car with advanced technology, fuel efficiency and improved safety features, at a lower cost."

Rajya Sabha | 11.18 a.m.

Myanmar refugees discussed in Zero Hour

Mizoram MP Vanalavena (MNF) raises the issue of Myanmar refugees in his State. He highlights their plights, how they were victims of Myanmar coup. The people of Mizoram are with them for the past 11 months. He requests the Union government to help these refugees.

Vijaisai Reddy (YSRCP) speaks about establishing an apparel park in Andhra Pradesh's Koparthi region.

Jaya Bachchan (SP) says she can't speak on the din. She lays it on the table.

K. Raveendra Kumar (TDP) speaks about Annamayya dam breach. He blames the State government for lacklustre way of handling it.

Rajya Sabha | 11.14 a.m.

Despite sloganeering, Harnath Singh Yadav (BJP) raises the issue of "exodus" of Hindus in several villages.

Y.S. Chowdhury (TDP) raises the issue of cyclones affecting farmers and crops in Andhra Pradesh. He seeks suitable compensation.

Rajya Sabha | 11.13 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha assembles. Members table papers pertaining their committees. House then proceeds to Zero Hour. Opposition members raise the issue of suspension of MPs. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in the Chair, refuses to entertain them.

Zero Hour of Rajya Sabha begins amidst protests from Opposition parties. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu pleads for order. He says 50 Zero Hour notices to raise issue of national importance were raised, 25 of which have been admitted.

Lok Sabha | 11.12 a.m.

On a question of agriculture becoming financially expensive for farmers, Kailash Choudhary responds, "We have increased budget of agriculture to Rs. 1 ,23, 000 crore. There is also Horticulture scheme, and through the Kisan Credit Card, we support them."

Lok Sabha | 11.07 a.m.

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Lok Sabha proceedings begin with question hour.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asks a question on possibility of a Universal Basic Income scheme. However, in response, Sadhvi Jyoti, MoS, Rural Development responds, "Since 2014, we have been working to eradicate poverty. MNREGA along with Pradan Mantri AWAS are already running. I urge the members of this house to also purchase from women farmers to increase their level of income."

10.33 a.m.

Floor leaders of opposition parties meet in the office of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on December 14, 2021

10.30 a.m.

Legislative Business for December 14, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Appropriation (No.5) Bill,2021.

2. Further discussion on climate change raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021.

Rajya Sabha:

1. Jitendra Singh to move The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

2. Jitendra Singh to move The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

10.20 a.m.

Day 11 Recap

On the eleventh day, the Lok Sabha passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while the Upper House cleared the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

A Privilege Motion was moved against nominated member, retired Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, by two TMC MPs and three of the Congress members for his comments in a television interview, where he said he attends the House when he feels like doing so.

Opposition MPs also advocated for a “cooling-off period” before a judge takes up a government position after retirement.

Earlier, before beginning the proceedings for the day, both the houses took out to time to pay homage to those who died in the December 13, 2001 terrorist attack on the Parliament.