Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha to take up Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

13 December 2021 10:30 IST

On the tenth day of the proceedings, both the houses held extensive discussion on climate change. The Lower house is set to continue this discussion today.

Today, the Lok Sabha will take up The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Rajya Sabha will take up The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Here are the updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.14 a.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Rajya Sabha | 11.13 a.m.

Opposition stages walkout

The Chair urges the protesting members who are now in the Well to go back to their seats. Mallikharjun Kharge, MP, says that the Chair is the custodian of the House, and says, "We have been repeatedly asking to resolve the issue, but the government is adamant, so we will walkout," and stages the walkout.

Rajya Sabha | 11.11 a.m.

'Both sides should come together and discuss the issue'

Anand Sharma, MP, appeals to the Chair to discuss the suspension of the MPs, and find a constructive solution, to which the Chair says that if both sides come together and discuss the issue, it can be resolved, and dismisses the issue. The Opposition starts protesting, but the Chair proceeds with the Zero Hour.

Lok Sabha | 11.10 a.m.

On question of Dharavi slum being a "non recovery area", and therefore not having a nationalised bank, Bhagawat Karad, MoS Finance replies "Opening of bank is decided at State-level bank committee, I suggest that it be taken up with them, and post-survey a bank will be opened and citizens there will be able to avail the schemes by the Prime Minister.

Lok Sabha | 11.06 a.m.

Bhagawat Karad, MoS Finance says, "Substantial leave for 2 years to meet their special issues...are given to female staff. Favourable transfer policy is also given." to a question regarding status of female employees in Public Sector banks

Rajya Sabha | 11.04 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin. The Chair requests the Members to observe silence for all those people who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament Attack.

Lok Sabha | 11.01 a.m.

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Lok Sabha proceedings begin.

The speaker recalls the December 13, 2001 attack on the Parliament. "On this occasion we reaffirm our resolution to fight against terrorism," says Mr. Birla

10.30 a.m.

Legislative Business for December 13, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

2. Further discussion on climate change raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021.

Rajya Sabha:

1. Kiren Rijiju to move The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

2. Papers to be laid on the table.

10.20 a.m.

Day 10 Recap

On the 10th day of the Winter Session, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Lok Sabha that no farmer had lost their life due to police action during the farmers’ agitation.

Climate took centre stage in both the houses. The lower house held a nearly four-hour long discussion on Climate Change under the rule 193, with as many as 21 members speaking extensively on the topic. In the Rajya Sabha as well, climate change was discussed at length. Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Amee Yajnik asked the Government to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to work with all stakeholders .

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also told the Lok Sabha that the Ministry of Home Affairs has no proposal under consideration to scrap Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with sedition.