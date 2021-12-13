Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha tol take up Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

On the tenth day of the proceedings, both the houses held extensive discussion on climate change. The Lower house is set to continue this discussion today.

Today, the Lok Sabha will take up The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Rajya Sabha will take up The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Here are the updates:

10.30 a.m.

Legislative Business for December 13, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

2. Further discussion on climate change raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021.

Rajya Sabha:

1. Kiren Rijiju to move The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

2. Papers to be laid on the table.

10.20 a.m.

Day 10 Recap

On the 10th day of the Winter Session, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Lok Sabha that no farmer had lost their life due to police action during the farmers’ agitation.

Climate took centre stage in both the houses. The lower house held a nearly four-hour long discussion on Climate Change under the rule 193, with as many as 21 members speaking extensively on the topic. In the Rajya Sabha as well, climate change was discussed at length. Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Amee Yajnik asked the Government to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to work with all stakeholders .

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also told the Lok Sabha that the Ministry of Home Affairs has no proposal under consideration to scrap Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with sedition.