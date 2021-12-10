Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha to take up Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

10 December 2021 10:29 IST

On the ninth day of proceedings, the Lok Sabha passed the CVC (Amendment), 2021 and Delhi (Special) Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while the Rajya Sabha passed the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Today, the lower house will take up The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Here are the updates:

Advertising

Advertising

Rajya Sabha | 11:42 a.m.

'Stepmotherly attitude towards Kannada'

G.C. Chandrashekar, INC MP, Karnataka, says that the govt. has been showing a stepmotherly attitude towards Kannada since the BJP govt. came to power. "When a language dies, we lose the ecosystem around the language," he says. He appeals to the govt. to allocate budget depending on the number of people who speak a particular language as opposed to giving undue importance to Sanskrit when only a small number of people are dependent on Sanskrit.

Lok Sabha | 11:41 a.m.

Video conferencing will help deal with pendency of cases

"In 21 High Courts we have implemented rules for video conferencing. We are in trial mode so that we can provide a uniform video conferencing across all courts of the country,"Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice says in response to a question.

Video conferencing has helped litigants and lawyers. In future it will help deal with pendency of cases, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 11: 34 a.m.

Provide ID card to those working for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Dr. Narendra Jadhav, nominated MP, says that even though the govt. came up with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014, the ground-level workers who work for the Abhiyan are not included in the list, and they have not been provided with the mandatory ID card. He urges the govt. to recognise these workers as labourers to prevent from any exploitation.

Rajya Sabha | 11: 31 a.m.

'Govt. only builds medical colleges across the country, doesn't track progress'

Rewati Raman Singh, Uttar Pradesh MP (SP) says that this govt. only builds medical colleges across the country but does not make sure about the college's and the hospital's progress. In Motilal Nehru Hospital, Allahabad there are no requirements for basic heart surgery.

Lok Sabha | 11:31 a.m.

"Government has taken number of initiatives to provide psychological support," Bharati Pawar, MoS says in response to a question regarding status of psychological help for elderly people in wake of COVID-19.



Started helplines and issued guidelines, and have also launched a website. We have also provided training through Diksha platform to provide psychological support, Ms. Pawar informs the house.

Lok Sabha | 11:26 a.m.

"Only 84.13 crore is approved under Mental health programme. This amount is meagre," says Thirunavukkarasar Su, asking about the government's budgetary plans for Mental Healthcare.

"At least 4 lakh districts are getting amount alloted to them. We have three institutes at tertiary level in Bengaluru, Assam and Ranchi, and amount alloted for them is about Rs. 600 crore. Once the proposal comes from the district level, the government according allots the money," Bharati Pawar, MoS responds.

Rajya Sabha | 11:18 a.m.

Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha begins

Rakesh Sinha, BJP MP, says that there are thousands of manuscripts in the country, and these manuscripts reflect the country's history and culture. He appeals to the union govt. to establish manuscript research centres in the country. He also requests the govt. to bring back Indian manuscripts from other countries.

Lok Sabha | 11:17 a.m.

Rajiv Singh Ranjan, JD (U) asks on the severity of the new variant.

"There are currently 23 Omicron cases in the country, and every morning the expert group holds a discussion tracking the progress of the variant, and the status of resources in the country," Mr. Mandaviya responds.

Lok Sabha | 11:12 a.m.

On COVID-19 vaccine doses

N.K. Premachandran (RSP), asks about the booster dose policy of the country

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya responds, "We want that as soon as possible the country achieves 100% vaccination."

India has done "best", Mr. Mandaviya, comparing the vaccination rates to other countries.

"India has completed 86% of the first dose," he says.

Mr. Mandaviya says that the country trusts its scientists and the booster policy will go ahead based on their suggestions following appropriate research

Rajya Sabha | 11:05 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha begins. The Deputy Chairman says that today marks the 73rd anniversary of the adaptation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He says that the theme is finding solutions to the deep-rooted problems of discrimination in the country, and we should work towards upholding basic human rights. It is our responsibility to be inclusive, and let us reiterate our unwavering commitment to do the same.

Lok Sabha | 11:05 a.m.

Lok Sabha proceedings start

"On November 1, Omicron virus was found in India through genome sequencing. All over the world, vaccines are being studied to see which vaccines are effective against the virus," Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya responds to a question.

10:30 a.m.

Legislative Business for December 10, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

Government Business

1. Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

2. Further discussion on climate change raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021.

Private Members' Business

3. Gaddam Ranjith Reddy to move for 'Formulation of a comprehensive national policy for procurement of foodgrains, etc.'

4. Shashi Tharoor to move 'Steps to mitigate the impact of climate change.'

Rajya Sabha:

1. Papers to be laid on the table.

2. Private Members' Business

10:20 a.m.

Day 9 Recap

Proceedings in both the houses began with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presenting a statement on the IAF chopper crash incident.

TMC walked out of Rajya Sabha after Deputy Chairman refused to allow opposition members to pay condolences to family of Gen. Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

During the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla spontaneously decided to allow as many women MPs as possible to raise their issues in the House.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

After replying to the objections of the Opposition, the CVC (Amendment), 2021 and Delhi (Special) Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were passed in the Lok Sabha.