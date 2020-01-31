Parliament proceedings live | Budget session 2020 commences

The first part of the Budget session will begin today at 11 a.m.

The 2020 Budget session of the Parliament will start with the joint address of the President Ram Nath Kovind, following which the Budget will be presented on February 1.

The session is divided into two parts. The first part will begin from January 31 and go on till February, after which the session will be adjourned for a short break. The second half of the session will be from March 2 to April 3.

Here are the updates from today's session:

 

10.30 am

Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament ahead of Budget Session

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.

Party leaders held placards of ‘Save India’, ‘No to CAA, NRC’ and shouted slogans.

Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, A.K. Antony were present at the protest.

- PTI

 

