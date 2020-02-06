Parliament proceedings live | Both Houses to discuss Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

The Parliament budget session 2020 resumes on Thursday. On Wednesday, some of the talking points were the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the linking of social media profiles with Aadhaar.

In both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address will be discussed.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.45 a.m.

Zero Hour is on in the Rajya Sabha.

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad (SP) speaks about river water and irrigation. A.K. Selvaraj (AIADMK) asks the Centre to take urgent measures to protect small farmers.

Lok Sabha | 11 a.m.

In the Question Hour at the Lok Sabha, the House is discussing the questions on Affordable Housing under PMAY.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Housing Minister, answers Asaduddin Owaisi’s question on how the government is planning to raise funds for creating pucca housing for the urban poor. Mr. Owaisi says it will cost ₹7 lakh crore. Mr. Puri says the government has sanctioned ₹1.03 crore. He says 32 lakh beneficiaries have already received their homes.