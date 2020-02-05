Parliament proceedings live | Modi announces setting up of trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The parliament budget session 2020 resumes on Wednesday. On Tuesday, some of the talking points were the Anant Hegde's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, that forced an early adjournment in the Lok Sabha, the NRC and the delayed hanging of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

Papers to be laid on table in Rajya Sabha

AMIT SHAH for Ministry of Home Affairs;

SANTOSH KUMAR GANGWAR for Ministry of Labour and Employment;

HARDEEP SINGH PURI for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation;

KRISHAN PAL for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment;

G. KISHAN REDDY for Ministry of Home Affairs.

Lok Sabha | 11.45 a.m.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad answers a question on linking social media profiles with Aadhaar.

He says the government will explain everything soon.

The next question is on free holding of properties in Cantonments.

Lok Sabha

Cabinet to set up trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Modi

"The Union Cabinet has decided to set up trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The people of the country have shown great maturity in accepting the court order and I praise them for this maturity.

The government has decided 67.703 acres of land to this trust. We believe in the philosophy that the world is one family and everyone should be happy. People professing every sect and every religion, be they Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, they are all part of the larger Indian family.

That's why my government has followed the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwaas. Come, let's all speak in one voice to realise the dream of a grand Ram Temple."

Just before the Question Hour began, Mr. Modi said the trust has been named as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra. He said the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya matter.

Recap of yesterday's stories

No decision yet on nationwide NRC, Minister tells Parliament

The government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that till now it “has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the national level.” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai was responding to a question by Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Chandan Singh and Telengana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) Nama Nageswara Rao on whether the government had any plans to introduce the NRC all over the country.

Won’t compromise on patients’ interests while privatising district hospitals, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The government will not compromise on the interest of patients while handing over district government hospitals to private medical colleges through public-private partnership (PPP) mode, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

No detention camp in Assam to exclusively house NRC exludees: Centre

The Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the Assam government has not constructed any detention camp in the State to exclusively detain those who do not have documents proving their citizenship under the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

BJP hits out at Congress, AAP over anti-CAA protests

The BJP on Tuesday said in the Rajya Sabha that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were supporting the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, while the Opposition said the issues raised by the Centre were a distraction from the real problems facing the country, including the state of the economy.