Parliament proceedings live | Opposition members raise anti-CAA slogans in Rajya Sabha

The parliament budget session resumes on Tuesday. The Citizenship Amendment Act was the contoversial talking point yesterday (the opening day), with the Rajya Sabha being adjourned four times after the Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to hear any debates on it. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day at 3 p.m.

Papers to be laid on the table at the Rajya Sabha:

DR. HARSH VARDHAN for Ministry of Science and Technology;

PRAHALAD SINGH PATEL for Ministry of Culture;

ANURAG SINGH THAKUR for Ministry of Finance.

Bills to be introduced in the Lok Sabha:

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Rajya Sabha

Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress says that he has given a notice under Rule 267, but the Chairman reiterates that he has not allowed it.

Zero hour commences. Opposition members raise 'goli chalana band karo' (stop using bullets) and 'CAA par halla bol' (raise your voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act) slogans. The Chairman says that nothing shall go on record.

Lok Sabha

Hegde’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi leads to uproar

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid uproar by Opposition members over BJP member Anant Hegde’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. In controversial comments on Saturday, Mr. Hegde had questioned the freedom movement led by Gandhiji and described it as an “adjustment” with the British rulers. The BJP then issued a show cause notice to him.

Opposition cries foul as Naidu refuses debate on CAA

The Rajya Sabha Rulebook is redundant if it doesn’t give space to the Opposition, five Opposition parties said on Monday after the Chairman repeatedly refused to allow notices under Rule 267.

Majority of the Opposition parties gave notices under Rule 267, which allows suspension of the day’s business to debate issues of national importance, to debate the nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens. Following the Chairman’s denial, the House was adjourned four times through the day.

Congress, DMK target in LS Anurag Thakur for his remarks at poll rally in Delhi

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said the government cannot silence people’s voice (boli) with bullet (goli) as members of the Congress and the DMK targeted Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, in the House.

Members of the Congress and the DMK, who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), resorted to sloganeering every time Mr. Thakur answered a question during the Zero Hour for his controversial speech at an election rally earlier.

We’ll not take back CAA. It is a question of country’s integrity, says Parvesh

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha, staged a walkout on Monday as BJP’s Parvesh Verma rose to initiate a discussion on Motion of Thanks on President’s Speech.

The action was against his controversial remarks at a recent poll rally, for which he has been barred by the Election Commission of India last week for four days. The Opposition members, including those from the Congress and the DMK, shouted “sharam karo” (have some shame).

1,800-seat national performing arts centre proposed at IGNCA: Minister

Stating that Delhi did not have a large auditorium, Union Culture Minister of State (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel told the Lok Sabha on Monday that an 1,800-seat “National Centre for the Performing Arts” would be constructed at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).