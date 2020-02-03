Parliament proceedings live | Opposition raises slogans against Jamia firing incident

The parliament budget session resumes on Monday, two days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha today, Secretary General to lay on the Table 15 Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Second Session of 17th Lok Sabha and assented to by the President.

Following ministers to lay papers on the table:

RAMESH POKHRIYAL 'Nishank' for Ministry of Human Resource Development;

DHARMENDRA PRADHAN for Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas;

SANTOSH KUMAR GANGWAR for Ministry of Labour and Employment;

PRAHALAD SINGH PATEL for Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Culture;

DHOTRE SANJAY SHAMRAO for Ministry of Human Resource Development; and

ANURAG THAKUR for Ministry of Finance.

11:15 p.m.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question Hour is underway as the Opposition chants 'goli maarna bandh karo' (stop firing bullets).

National Council Vocational Training Courses under PMKVY are being discussed.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey , Minister, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is responding to questions.

Jagadambika Pal, BJP, asks what steps will be taken to reduce dropout rates among youth who have undergone skill-development programmes.

Highlights of Union Budget 2020-21

Here are sector-wise highlights of the 2020 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Data | Budget 2020: Which sectors got the most money?

A look at how the allocation for each sector changed since the last Budget.

The outlay for defence and pensions (apart from interest payments) formed the bulk of the budget expenditure in FY21. However, defence’s share in total expenditure came down by -1.1% points from last year (fell from 11.72% of total expenses in FY20 to 10.62% in FY21).

I appear conservative, but I want to be realistic, says Nirmala Sitharaman

A day after presenting her second budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interaction with presspersons, said the government’s focus was on pulling the economy up from its present slowdown by investing in infrastructure and asset creation that will generate jobs.

We wanted to make sure money is in people’s hands: Sitharaman

At the post-Budget press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exuded confidence in being able to reduce the fiscal deficit via increased revenue generation.