Parliament proceedings live | Budget session resumes

The controversial talking point on Monday was the Supreme Court held that reservation in promotions in public posts could not be claimed as a ‘fundamental right’. Opposition parties staged a walkout from both Houses.

Bill for consideration in the Lok Sabha today: Arjun Munda to move that the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Karnataka, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.

HARSH VARDHAN for Ministry of Science and Technology; SHRIPAD YESSO NAIK for Ministry of AYUSH; PRAHALAD SINGH PATEL for Ministry of Culture; RAJ KUMAR SINGH for Ministry of Power; ASHWINI KUMAR CHOUBEY for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; ANURAG THAKUR for Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Lok Sabha | 12:15 p.m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is responding to Members' questions.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Opposition in the House, asks about the fate of the scheme to bring in the Green Revolution, that was introduced by the UPA government in 2011. He says that density of population and poverty are highest in eastern India.

Rajya Sabha | 12:00 p.m.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP, says the 16-point approach for farmers and agriculture covers the entire chain from production to distribution.

Food-processing, storage, distribution- all have had measures undertaken to boost them, he says.

He cites the National Infrastructure Pipeline Scheme to elaborate on sectors that have been identified for investment.

Lok Sabha | 11:30 a.m.

Trafficking of children is being discussed.

G. Kishan Reddy, MoS, Home Affairs, is responding to Members' questions.

The next question pertains to funds released for Panhayati Raj schemes/programmes.

Manish Tewari, INC, asks if any audit has been done to determine if funds released for Panchayats are absorbed and spent appropriately.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister, Panchayati Raj, responds, saying such audits are in place. The 14th Finance Commission report revealed that the funds for Panchayats have tripled, he says. Technical support is being developed accordingly, he adds.

Subsidy to farmers is discussed next.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Discussion on the Union Budget 2020 is underway.

Dr. K. Keshava Rao, TRS, speaking on the GDP, says that the rate of increment and not the absolute figure is what matters in economics. He alleges that the centre has an "absolutely step-motherly attitude towards State governments".

Lok Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair. Question Hour is underway.

Foreign fishing trawlers in EEZ are being discussed.