Parliament proceedings | Govt. suppressed NSSO data on falling consumption: Chidambaram

The Parliament session resumes on February 10.

In the Lok Sabha, The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, is to be introduced. The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, is to be undertaken for consideration and passing.

General discussion on the Union Budget 2020-21 is to be undertaken in both Houses.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:15 a.m.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram speaks on the state of the economy.

He says the current government has a penchant for not admitting its mistakes. "The goverment believes that the problems are cyclical and not structured," he says.

He adds that the government is predisposed towards protectionism and against bilateral and multilateral trade agreements, he adds.

Not even a single idea from the Economic Survey was discussed during the Budget speech, he says.

Citing data, he says every industry that keeps the economy robust is not functioning.

For the last 8 months, import growth has been negative, he states.

On the management of economy, he says the government claimed that it had inherited the poor economy. "How long can you blame the previous managers? Can the UPA turn around and blame Mr. Vajpayee's government?"

Fiscal deficit will compress by about 0.3% over the next year but the revenue deficit will rise, he says. "Going forward, just as you compress fiscal deficit, should you not compress the revenue deficit?" Otherwise, the capital expenditure would be less next year, he says.

"Look at the shortfalls in tax collections," he says, citing data on corporate tax, income tax and GST collections. He says it is popularly called "tax terrorism".

He says the two problems with the economy are that it is demand-constrained and investment-starved. He cites the Periodic Labour Force Report, 2018, which found that the unemployment rate was at its highest in 45 years, at the end of 2017-18. The 74th round of NSSO survey on consumer expenditure found significant fall in consumption between 2011-12 and 2017-18. The report was not released, he says.

He accuses the government of living in an echo-chamber of administrative data while it suppresses NSSO data.

Ministers pounced upon Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee for stating that the economy is doing poorly, he alleges. He adds that the government does not consult the Opposition and considers the Congress "untouchable".

The obvious solution is to revive aggregate demand, he says. The solution would be to "put money in the hands of the masses and not in the hands of the classes."

The second step is to revive investement. He says almost "everything is criminal" and officers have been vested with extraordinary power.

He states that the government spent significantly less on key sectors: Rs 1,08,000 crore instead of the promised Rs 1,84,000 crore on food, Rs 1,21,000 crore instead of the promised Rs 1,61,000 crore in agriculture, Rs 9,900 crore instead of the promised Rs 11,000 crore on the mid-day meal scheme.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair. Question Hour is underway.

Review of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is undertaken.

The Opposition demands to hold a discussion on the Supreme Court verdict that said reservation in promotions in public posts cannot be claimed as a fundamental right.

The Speaker dismisses the demand and says the issue can be raised during Zero Hour.