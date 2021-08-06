Parliament proceedings live | Both Houses adjourned till 12 p.m.

Both Houses are expected to see scenes of protest by the Opposition even today, as they stand firm on their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus surveillance issue and the three farm laws instead of the day's business.

Here are today’s updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.25 am

Dr. Samsit Patra seeks more infrastructural development in Odisha. "The State has been badly affected by natural disasters, which has upset its economy. The Centre-State sharing pattern should be changed. Presently, in several schemes, it is 60 (Centre):40 (State). Odisha should be given the status of special-focus State. It should be given funds in the 90:10 ratio for the about three years," he says.

Member Ramnath Thakur raises the issue of pendency in courts, stating that about 4 crore cases are pending. "In the Supreme Court, eight positions are vacant and two more will become vacant this month. More Judges need to be appointed," he says.

House adjourned till 12 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11.20 am

Sharmishtha Sethi (BJD) poses questions on the National Nutrition Mission.

Smriti Irani says the government has continuously engaged with State governments and is committed to nutrition for all children and lactating mothers.

Speaker Birla requests the protesting MPs to return to their seats.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

Rajya Sabha | 11.20 am

The Chairman has admitted notices on calling attention and other notices for discussion on various issues, including the Pegasus surveillance issue.

Leader of Opposition and Parliamentary Affairs Minister are asked to sit together and decide the schedule for the discussions.

Opposition Members gather in the Well of the House and shout slogans.

Zero Hour continues amid sloganeering.

BJP's Harnath Singh Yadav says English should be taught as a supplementary subject. "Regional languages should be given prominence."

Lok Sabha | 11.15 am

Jamyang Namgyal (BJP) speaks on environmental issues in the Himalayan regions.

Bhupendra Yadav says the government is setting up Himalaya observation centres. "Education, awareness and training is also provided. The government is sensitive to the concerns of Ladakh" he says.

Sumalatha Ambarish (Independent) speaks about respiratory disorders arising out of mining activities.

Bhupendra Yadav answers that 1,114 monitoring stations have been set up in 34 States for air pollution.

Lok Sabha | 11.10 am

Sunil Kumar (BJP) asks a question on institutional deliveries.

MoS Health Bharati Pawar tries to answer, but the Opposition protests get louder. Senior Minister Mansukh Mandaviya intervenes says, "Dr. Pawar, a doctor from the tribal community wants to answer for the first time in the Lok Sabha, but the Opposition is intent on insulting her and is refusing to listen."

"The Opposition doesn’t want to listen to a woman and a doctor on an important issue of the health of our women and mothers," he adds.

"Maternal Mortality Rates have gone down. The government is committed to bringing this rate down further."

Rajya Sabha | 11.10 am

Some Opposition Members begin hooting when Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stands up to lay on the table his statement pertaining to Housing and Urban Affairs.

Just as the Zero Hour is about to start, Congress leader Anand Sharma interjects to express disappointment about statements on behalf of several Ministers being made by one member.

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Lok Sabha proceedings begin.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Speaker Birla mentions that today marks 76 years of the dropping of the atom bomb on Hiroshima and on August 9 in Nagasaki. "Even today, citizens of those cities are facing the consequences of the bomb. Let us dedicate ourselves to world peace."

Mr. Birla applauds Ravi Dahiya for winning the silver medal for wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.

Question Hour begins.

The Opposition starts protesting. Opposition MPs rush to the Well shouting slogans.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Proceedings begin in the Rajya Sabha.

The Deputy Chairman Harivansh, presiding over the House, congratulates Ravi Dahiya for winning Silver medal at the TOkyo Olympics.

Papers being laid on the table of the House.

Legislative Schedule

Lok Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing:

Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion:

Situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Private Members' Business

Rajya Sabha

Private Members' Legislative Business

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Safeguarding and Adjudicating Farmers' Economic Rights Commission Bill, 2018

The State Reorganization Commission Bill, 2019

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (amendment of articles 217 and 224)

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (amendment of article 343)

The Population Regulation Bill, 2019