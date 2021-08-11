Parliament proceedings live | Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

11 August 2021 10:59 IST

Lok Sabha is adjourned sine die, while the Rajya Sabha saw its first adjournment for the day till noon.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, 2021 with unanimous support from the House, and with this, the Lower House is expected to be adjourned sine die today.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed extraordinary scenes on Tuesday, with Opposition members, majority of whom dressed in black or sporting black bands, clambered onto the table in front of the Chair, protesting against the government for trying to push through a diluted debate on the farmers’ issue instead of going for a repeal of the three controversial farm laws. The protests are expected to continue today in the Upper House.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 12 pm

Question Hour, lunch break suspended

Proceedings resumes in the Upper House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh is in the chair.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India Pralhad Joshi asks that the House suspend Question Hour and lunch break to discuss The Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, 2021. The House agrees.

Mr. Harivansh condoles the demise of Thindivanam K. Ramamurthy, ex-Member.

Papers being laid on the table of the House.

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Proceedings for the day begin.

Speaker Om Birla condoles the death of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was earlier Member of Parliament and a Minister at the Centre. Obituary references are made for Nityananda Mishra, Gopalrao Mayekar and Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury.

Mr. Birla gives an account of the works undertaken in the Lok Sabha this session.

The House is adjourned sine die.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Venkaiah Naidu expresses anguish over yesterday's events

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu calling the actions of some members as "acts of sacrilege", says "I have no words to express my anguish and condemn the actions of yesterday. I slept a sleepless night."

When a discussion on agriculture was listed in the list of business for the day, the opportunity was not taken by the members to air their grievances. "Even a discussion on the farm laws could have been taken up," he says, expressing his displeasure and "anguish" over the last day's events.

The Opposition begins to raise slogans.

The House is adjourned till 12 p.m.

Meeting of Opposition parties

A meeting of Opposition parties underway at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office on August 11, 2021. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A meeting of leaders of Opposition parties in the office of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge is underway. Leaders from INC, including Rahul Gandhi, DMK, TMC, SP, SS, NC, CPM, RJD, CPI, IUML, RSP, VCK, KC(M) and LJD are attending the meeting.

Discussion

Member Vinayal Bhaurao Raut is scheduled to raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it, under Rule 193

Legislative Business

Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

Bills for consideration and return

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021

Lok Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020