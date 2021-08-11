Parliament proceedings live | Venkaiah Naidu anguished over previous day's events, calls them acts of sacrilege

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Proceedings for the day begin.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Venkaiah Naidu expresses anguish at yesterday's events

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu calling the actions of some members as "acts of sacrilege", says "I have no words to express my anguish and condemn the actions of yesterday. I slept a sleepless night."

When a discussion on agriculture was listed in the list of business for the day, the opportunity was not taken by the members to air their grievances. "Even a discussion on the farm laws could have been taken up," he says, expressing his displeasure and "anguish" over the last day's events.

The Opposition begins to raise slogans.

The House is adjourned till 12 p.m.

Meeting of Opposition parties

A meeting of Opposition parties underway at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office on August 11, 2021. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A meeting of leaders of Opposition parties in the office of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge is underway. Leaders from INC, including Rahul Gandhi, DMK, TMC, SP, SS, NC, CPM, RJD, CPI, IUML, RSP, VCK, KC(M) and LJD are attending the meeting.

Discussion

Member Vinayal Bhaurao Raut is scheduled to raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it, under Rule 193

Legislative Business

Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

Bills for consideration and return

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021

Lok Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020