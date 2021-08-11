Parliament proceedings live | Venkaiah Naidu anguished over previous day's events, calls them acts of sacrilege

Here are the latest updates:
Proceedings for the day begin.
Venkaiah Naidu expresses anguish at yesterday's events
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu calling the actions of some members as "acts of sacrilege", says "I have no words to express my anguish and condemn the actions of yesterday. I slept a sleepless night."
When a discussion on agriculture was listed in the list of business for the day, the opportunity was not taken by the members to air their grievances. "Even a discussion on the farm laws could have been taken up," he says, expressing his displeasure and "anguish" over the last day's events.
The Opposition begins to raise slogans.
The House is adjourned till 12 p.m.
A meeting of leaders of Opposition parties in the office of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge is underway. Leaders from INC, including Rahul Gandhi, DMK, TMC, SP, SS, NC, CPM, RJD, CPI, IUML, RSP, VCK, KC(M) and LJD are attending the meeting.
Member Vinayal Bhaurao Raut is scheduled to raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it, under Rule 193
Rajya Sabha
Bill for consideration and passing
The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021
Bills for consideration and return
The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021
The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021
Lok Sabha
Bill for consideration and passing
The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020