Parliament proceedings live | Both Houses adjourned till noon

A view of the Parliament House building, in New Delhi.

10 August 2021 11:02 IST

Rajya Sabha sees its first adjournment within ten minutes of the commencement of the proceedings, even as Chairman Naidu asks the members to "allow a discussion on farmers" as scheduled.

The Monsoon Session is in its concluding week and the Opposition remains relentless in its demand for a discussion on the Pegasus surveillance issue and farm laws.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to discuss The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, while the Lok Sabha will take up The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, among others, that the Opposition said it will support and discuss after a meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha | 11.15 am

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

Mr. Goyal continues, "Slowly, they (e-commerce companies) were destroying competition and when the small businesses would be destroyed, consumers would be left with no option but to pay more."

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting a probe into certain allegations, the Minister says.

"The e-commerce businesses tried to stall a probe by the Competition Commission. However, on Monday (August 9), the Supreme Court decided that Competition Commission would be allowed to conduct its investigation. In the long run, to ensure that consumers get good services, the government is taking steps."

"We are fixing liability on e-commerce platforms to address the consumer grievances."

Amid continuing protest and sloganeering by the Opposition, Speaker Om Birla expresses displeasure stating that he will provide opportunity for debate on any issue.

He adjourns the House till noon.

Lok Sabha | 11.05 am

E-commerce companies deatroying small businesses: Piyush Goyal

Sushil Kumar Singh asks what steps the government is taking to secure the interest of consumers and small businesses vis-a-vis big e-commerce players.

Minister Ashwini K. Choubey says "local for vocal" schemes have been launched. The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, has been implemented, he adds.

Minister Piyush Goyal says the big e-commernce companies are gradually destroying small businesses. "In the United States also, most community shops have closed down. In India, small businesses employ about 13 crore people. After e-commerce companies were allowed to operate in India, they have taken recourse to legal complexities to further their interest. It is a matter of grave concern the world over," he says.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day begin.

Papers and reports being laid in the House.

As the Opposition begins to raise slogans, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu warns them that sloganeering is not allowed in the House.

Mr. Naidu says he is not allowing the notices for suspension of the business given by some Opposition members since the Pegasus issue was already discussed. He tells the members, "today, a discussion on the farmers' issue has been listed. So, the members should let the discussion happen to send out a proper message to the farmers."

Opposition continues to protest.

House is adjourned till 12 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Lok Sabha resumes

Lok Sabha proceedings for the day begins.

Opposition members gather in the Well of the House, raising slogans.

Question Hour begins.

Discussions

Jairam Ramesh says govt.'s move 'too clever-by-half'

Member Vinayak Bhaurao Raut will raise a discussion on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it in the Lok Sabha under Rule 193.

Member Jairam Ramesh will raise a discussion on the agricultural problems and solutions in the Rajya Sabha, according to the list of business for the day.

It is to be noted, however, that Mr. Ramesh has accused the government of putting his name in the discussion on 'agriculture problems and solutions' in the Rajya Sabha which is not related to his calling attention notice on farmers' agitation, according to a PTI report.

"Tomorrow, in a too clever-by-half move the Modi Government has scheduled a discussion on 'the agricultural problems and solutions' and added my name to it. The discussion has nothing to do with my notice given on July 23 on the ongoing farmers' agitation," he tweeted on August 9.

Legislative Business

Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

Bills for consideration and return

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021